Mega-burgers and more

This local bar and grill in northern Madison County is a popular spot in this community. With daily specials, a large menu and plenty of liquid libations, there is plenty to offer hungry patrons.

It sits off the beaten path a little bit. It’s in an older part of the community with a lot of residential areas surrounding it. You won’t miss it right along the road with a large gravel parking lot next to the restaurant.

Walk in through a wood-sided vestibule into the dining area. It features a new tile floor with a sprinkling of smaller wooden tables and chairs, which leads back to three larger wooden bench tables along the wall with stools. On the other wall is an L-shaped wooden bar with a metal face that has swivel chairs encompassing it.

There is a plethora of liquor bottles lining the shelves behind the bar, along with a couple of TVs. They were airing sports on my recent visit. There are also a couple more TVs hanging in the small dining area.

The walls are adorned with sports and beer promotional items. A narrow hallway near the bar leads back to an outdoor patio for nice day dining. The kitchen is on the left on the way to the patio, while the bathrooms are on the right.

I visited with a friend during lunch hours, and it was busy. That didn’t hinder the service, though, which was prompt and courteous.

My dining companion and I both turned to the build-your-own portion of the menu, which started with your choice of a chicken breast or Angus beef patty and accessorized it.

I started with one burger patty and tacked on lettuce, tomato, provolone and cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg.

You can get more than one patty, if that’s your thing. Some other intriguing add-ons include goat cheese, jalapeños, spinach, coleslaw, guacamole, fried mozzarella, and an onion ring.

I also got a side of sweet potato waffle fries and a cherry Pepsi made with grenadine. The waffle-cut is my go-to, if it’s available.

My dining companion went with a grilled chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a side of homemade potato chips.

Both of the sandwiches arrived served on brioche buns. Mine had regular fries with it, but our server quickly fixed the mistake and let us keep the regular fries, along with the sweet potato waffle version.

My burger was huge. I had to cut it in half to eat it. The creaminess of the yolk made the flavor pop, but also made it a little hard to eat. Big slices of bacon elevated the flavor. It was super good and super filling.

The sweet potato fries were cut very large and exploded with taste while not being overly salted, which I applaud. The regular fries were a little thicker-cut, were tender and also offered a rich flavor.

My friend liked his chicken. It was actually two small breasts, which he complained about at first, but they were so tender he quickly became a fan. The pub chips were tender with a hearty flavor, too.

Check out other dishes like the salads, which can have chicken or shrimp added to every one. There is also steak, pasta and fish available, along with some healthy options.

Make sure to try the daily specials, with choices like pizza on Monday, a 10-ounce New York strip and potato on Thursday, and steak and wings on Saturday.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this bar and grill in northern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Laux Brickhouse Grille, 212 N. Prairie St. in Bethalto

