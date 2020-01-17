Memories’ details may fade, but emotions remain

Do you remember what happened in your life five years ago? Fifteen or thirty?

Maybe you remember a specific day from the past ten years. If you are on Facebook, it’s likely a memory popped up to remind you about it, but beyond that, you probably don’t recall specific details or what you were even thinking about that day.

I recently watched an episode of the Netflix docuseries “The Mind Explained,” and it discussed how we may remember parts of an event but tend to forget most. We retain only the information needed to survive.

In day-to-day life, this is a key feature. We can’t possibly remember everything we see or hear, but our memories would feel incomplete if there were big swaths of gray running through them. So the brain fills in the details as best it can, borrowing from other memories and the imagination to build what feels like a complete picture.

That is, we lose the details of experience rapidly but retain our understanding of its gist much longer. It stores what material we need until it’s useful.

An example is attending an event or activity — concert, hockey game or theme park. We may forget the exact lineup of songs, the score of the game or which rides we rode in which order, but we do remember that fun feeling we had surrounding it. Same goes for events that make us feel bad or scared.

Our lives are filled with memories, and as we get older some of those start to fade. Evidence shows our memory isn’t consistent, as we would like to believe. We often change the facts by adding false details to our memories without realizing it.

To understand a bit about how remembering works, consider the “telephone game” where one person quietly whispers a message to the person beside them, who passes it on to the next person in line, and so on. Each time the message is relayed, some parts might be misheard or misunderstood, others might get innocently altered, improved, or forgotten. Over time the message can become very different from the original.

The same happens to our memory. How we recall past events can change because of what we believe is true or wish were true, even what someone else told us or what we want a person to think.

A sight, sound or scent can jog our memory. It can conjure up feelings and trigger memories we had long forgotten.

This past year is filled with memories, some with details I don’t exactly remember, but there is one — the day I first met my grandson — that I do.

I arrived four days after he was born, more than three weeks premature. He was so tiny and hooked up to wires and under a blue light. I remember feeling helpless as I watched my son and daughter-in-law hold his tiny hands and prayed.

After being airlifted from one hospital to another and spending several days in the neonatal intensive care unit, we finally got to bring Gabriel home.

I spent three weeks in the Golden State and with all that took place I cannot possibly remember the details of everything that happened, but I remember the feelings — love, gratitude and blessedness.

On Jan. 26, I’ll be back in California celebrating Gabriel’s first birthday and looking forward to the new year and the new memories to come, especially with the arrival of my second grandson.

Happy new year to all and the memories yet to come!

