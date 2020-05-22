Menu mash-up

This newer joint in northwestern Madison County has gained popularity swiftly, and on my recent visit I can definitely see why.

With a yummy menu that’s part barbecue, part soul food and part Southern-fried goodness, it makes for a smorgasbord for everyone.

It sits right along a main drag through town. This building has housed several restaurants throughout the years, but with a recent makeover, this place has put its stamp on it. There’s even a drive-through if you’re in a hurry.

The sign is prevalent as you’re passing by, so you can’t miss it. The paved parking lot wraps around the square building. Once you walk inside, you’ll notice large windows peering outside from wherever you seat.

You march past a wall of firewood to the counter to order. Pigs and chickens decorate the room, including a large chicken statue near the counter.

The walls are covered in tin, there are wood floors and a slew of wooden tables with metal chairs spread throughout the open, spacious dining area.

A large flag on one wall is a nice touch to honor veterans. A plaque states it flew over Camp Leatherneck in Afghanistan.

Video menu boards behind the counter list all the scrumptious options. This place even has a great line of signature cocktails and local craft beers from breweries like 4 Hands, 2nd Shift, Old Bakery and more. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to partake in any on my visit.

TVs adorn the walls for entertainment, and firefighter garb fills one wall in honor of those first responders.

My attention was squarely on the food on my visit, and it didn’t disappoint.

I started my lunchtime feast with the power salad and five-cheese mac and cheese to whet my appetite for the main course of fried chicken and doughnuts. I added a couple fried eggs to the chicken to top it off.

The power salad, their take on an Asian side salad, started the meal. It featured Asian greens with shaved almonds, pineapple, fried noodles and sweet Thai chili sauce. It was not at all what was described by my server, but very good. It was so sweet, especially driven by the sauce and pineapples.

I dove into the mac and cheese next. It was so incredibly creamy and the flavor popped on every bite. I would definitely tag this a destination dish.

Finally it was time to tackle the main course. I draped the fried eggs over the two golden-brown boneless fried chicken breasts. They were hard-fried eggs, so no yummy runny yolk, which was a little disappointing. Posed next to the chicken were a handful of homemade fried doughnuts. They were slightly bigger than doughnut holes.

The chicken was succulent as heck and offered a great flavor from the breading, a little sweet. The eggs added some earthiness to the flavor of the chicken.

As for the doughnuts, they were super tender and sweet. They were covered in powdered sugar and tasted similar to funnel cake. They were the perfect ending to a sweet and savory meal.

Other great options here include chicken and waffles, a slew of street tacos and wraps and some smashed burgers, plus more. One intriguing standout is the pig and egg sandwich, featuring pulled pork, bacon, a fried egg and cheddar cheese served on a cornbread waffle bun. That’s a must try on my next visit.

If you’re a fan of pork and chicken, give this joint a try — it’s well worth it.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - three and a half stars

Food - five stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this new popular joint in northwestern Madison County? Scroll down to see if you're correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: Chic and Pig, 3200 Godfrey Road in Godfrey