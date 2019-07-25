Military-industrial complex has stranglehold on federal government

letter to editor stock image

The ideals behind a democratic republic were revolutionary in Greco-Roman times, in the time of our country’s founding and are still revolutionary today.

The ideals, inspired by an ideology known as humanism, empower the individual. In a democratic republic, the individual can make the laws that govern society and also enjoy individual autonomy. However, when it comes to the military-industrial complex, our country doesn’t seem to exercise the critical thinking skills needed for a healthful debate, and true democracy is fading because of this.

As a child of the Reaganite 1980s, I’m used to hearing that most facets of the government are no good and should be scaled back or abandoned. Our legislators seemed to have forgotten this idea when it comes to the military-industrial complex. This includes both political parties! Many on the right side of the political spectrum say the Democratic party is filled with far-left figures. However, the facts reveal something different. The Democratic party appropriated $733 billion for defense spending in 2020, only slightly less than $750 billion wanted by President Donald Trump and the Republican party. This is a difference of 2.3 percent, and it represents a terrible consensus in Washington today. Do we need a quality third party? Maybe we need a second one!

Our spending on the military is more than the next seven countries combined. We have clearly failed to heed to former President Dwight Eisenhower’s warning to “guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.” Our expenditures make up more than the next seven nations combined. Some of what we spend is on the arsenals of other nations. For instance, the United States picked up 18 percent of Israel’s 2015 military budget ($16.7 billion). The Pentagon holds 70 percent of the assets held by the federal government.

Over the years, we’ve developed a defense that deforms the society it’s supposed to defend. Does it do something for our security? Other countries are seeking to secure their interests in cyberspace, a very cheap domain. However, the U.S. spends money projecting power into all domains — land, air, sea, space and cyberspace. This contributes to the size of our huge military budget.

As stated, the individual is the fountainhead of a democratic republic. What is taking the power from the individual in this flawed vision of defense? Writer Jim Hightower stated that the “military budget is a transfer from the individual to corporations. It has proven easy over the years to wrap this transfer in the red, white and blue and have a portion of the American people burst out in a rousing chorus of the national anthem and applaud their own mugging.”

For years, our country has told we are fighting a “war on terror.” As the late Gen. William Odom stated, there is no “war on terror” because terrorism cannot be defeated; it is a tactic. He also said that the war on terror makes as much sense as declaring a war on night attacks and expect we’re going to win that war.

The bright side of this is some in our senate are speaking out against endless wars. Two statesman that come to mind are Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). The corporations that make weapons are at the center of the puzzle, and they have no real free-market competition of the type talked about by Adam Smith. Who are defense contractors’ many customers? There aren’t many — only the government! Why should there be profit in making weapons in this type of transaction? As long as there is, these companies will litter the media with the idea that we need tons of weapons and no real discussion will take place. What’s the next step in taking back the republic?

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project