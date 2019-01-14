Misconceptions about marijuana legalization

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 74 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

I serve on the Health and Judiciary committees. As the Illinois Legislature readies to approve recreational marijuana use, Madison County must be ready. There at least two major misconceptions. First, legalization will generate positive cash flow. Second, legalization neutralizes youth’s health risks.

Anticipated marijuana taxes won’t pay governments’ costs. Andrew Freeman, former head of the Colorado marijuana program, stated, “You do not legalize for taxation. It is a myth. You do not pave streets or pay teachers.” The Colorado Centennial Report stated legalization of recreational marijuana costs $4.50 for every $1 received in revenue. A tax bonanza?

Marijuana use damages youths’ health. Alex Berensen, author of “Tell Your Children,” writes, “Marijuana’s risks are different than opioids but no less real.” Marijuana is addictive. (National Institute on Drug Abuse) Approximately 9 percent of users become addicted. About 17 percent started in adolescence; 1 in 6 who use regularly will become addicted. Seventy percent of 12- to 17-year-olds enter drug treatment programs because of marijuana (American College of Pediatricians). The Centers for Disease Control stated marijuana’s side effects include difficulty with memory and problem-solving, impaired coordination, depression, anxiety, and judgment issues like risky sexual activity and driving while impaired. Adolescent use is linked to school dropout rate and lower educational achievement. The National Institute on Drug Abuse states, “Approximately 10 percent of users develop marijuana use disorder, impacting school and family.”

Ready, Madison County?

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

Member, Judiciary and Health committees