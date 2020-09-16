More women need to run for public office in 2021 election

letter to editor stock image

l am writing this to beg more women to take action in leadership in running for office.

Most local offices of government are male. Women need to change the old mnemonic of it's still a man's world. Voters need more diversity among candidates. Women need more advantages to become strong leaders.

Women seem to be better than men when it comes to compassionate and empathetic issues. Women tend to be better at compromises. Women stand up for what they believe in. All women who are curious about public office and transforming local governments, the time is now to get involved. Big change is needed; the same good old boys are elected year after year because people are afraid to run against them.

Some municipalities go to extreme lengths to keep new candidates from running by not posting upcoming election notices. By Illinois law it is to be posted in print. Candidates can download a candidate package from Madison County Votes, the Illinois State Board of Elections or local municipality clerk’s office. Candidates guide 2020 forms should be available Sept. 22 as petition-signing starts Sept. 23. Petition filing is Dec. 14-21 and economic statements may need filed before December with the county clerk. There are many offices opening up in several communities: mayor,trustees and clerks. I hope to see more women on the April 16, 2021, ballot. Get out ladies; make a change for the future of our children and families. Become a force of strength for others to look up to.

Patricia Ford

Roxana