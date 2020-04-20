Music for your quarantine exercises

Nadja Kapetanovich

As we all know, we are stuck in quarantine right now. My family and I are trying to make the most of the outdoors, and we’re going on bike rides, runs and walks every single day. It is so fun, especially if you have some great music to listen to while you’re working out. Here are some of my favorite songs to listen to while I am working out!

I love to listen to upbeat songs while I am running. Some examples are “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor and “Say So” by Doja Cat. They are very upbeat and make me want to go very fast! “Run the World” by Beyoncé is also one of my favorite songs for running.

If I wanted to listen to some slower songs, I listen to “Irene” by Twin Peaks, “Going Native” by Summer Salt, and “Sunflower” by Rex Orange County. They are very relaxing songs and they make me want to go on an adventure!

Anna Brady, a freshman at Alton High School, said she loves to listen to “Congratulations” by Post Malone, “After Party” by Don Toliver, “Racecar” by Deaton Chris Anthony, and any song by Lizzo. She explained that she listens to them because they are very upbeat and they make her feel energetic and pump her up!

Madeline Cohill, a seventh-grade student at Alton Middle School, shared some of her favorite workout songs, too. She said she recommends “Hey Look Ma I Made It” by Panic! At The Disco, “Yeah!” by Usher, and “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line.

I hope everybody is staying safe during this confusing time, and I hope that we can all work together to end it as quickly as it started. In the meantime, while we are all stuck in quarantine, you can use these gorgeous songs for some running or any other type of exercise you like. We all hope you enjoy it!

