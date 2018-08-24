Mutt of a film that never strays

Mary at the Movies

In the Midwest, we are experiencing the dog days of summer, so it is the perfect time to go see this lovely romantic comedy.

“Dog Days” offers multiple stories of interconnected people in Santa Monica, brought together by their dogs. The writers, Elissa Matsueda and Erica Oyama, have done a wonderful job of writing a script that melds stories into a seamless tale that flows back and forth without skipping a beat.

W.C. Fields said, “Never work with animals or children.” In this film, director Ken Marino had to work with a lot of both but was very successful (even though it was probably difficult).

The ensemble cast features Nina Dobrev as Elizabeth, an on-air television personality who is trying to bring her dog out of depression by taking him to him to a dog therapist, (Tig Notaro). When the station makes her share her television show with Jimmy (Tone Bell), sparks fly.

Vanessa Hudgens is Tara, a college graduate trapped in a job as a barista at a coffee shop. Jon Bass, a nerdy type and regular customer, is madly in love with Tara. Meanwhile, Grace (Eva Longoria) and her husband (Rob Corddry) have just adopted a child (Elizabeth Phoenix Caro) and don’t know how to parent a child. When the adorable Caro is talking to Mr. Snuggles, a lovable pug, you just want to grab them both up and hug them.

Ron Cephas Jones plays a widower who has lost Mabel, a pug his wife gave him just before she died. Pizza Boy (Finn Wolfhard) helps Jimmy try to find his dog, and together they forge a friendship that will warm your heart, while Dax (Adam Pally) is the childlike brother who has to babysit his sister’s dog.

Although the stories may seem unconnected to the viewer, they come together beautifully at the end of the film, creating a satisfying conclusion.

If you love dogs (or even if you don’t), you will like this movie. It is a sweet, heartwarming film that is perfect for the entire family.

4 1/2 stars

PG

