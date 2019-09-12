Myrtle Avenue: You’re never gonna keep us down

Geer Box

I don’t often get texts on my cellphone, but one on Aug. 12 startled me: “Is that where you live?”

My niece from outstate Missouri was worried that I was treading water near Horseshoe Lake after more than 9 inches of rain fell, and fell, and fell in five hours that morning. In the online edition of Aug. 13, Advantage quoted Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler: “The intensity of the rain was unusual. No one has seen anything like it.”

As I write this, the Granite City School District is delaying the start of classes yet again because of air quality issues aggravated by the downpour, and soggy residents once again complaining about the performance of our stormwater system. So what’s happened on Myrtle Avenue lately?

I found out one Wednesday morning when I walked down Myrtle Avenue on my way to the WW (Weight Watchers) meeting at Central Christian Church. Angie warned me not to overdo it, but a walk to the meeting and back equals a lap around the Wilson Park walking path.

Mind you, Myrtle Avenue isn’t ready for its close-up yet. There are traces of mud and tree limbs along the curbs. And the storm grates could use some major love. Removing the paper cups, leaves, soda cans, etc., would help future rains go into the storm drain.

Dumpsters are scattered here and there, chock-full of soggy wallboard, soaked furniture, and the remnants of life in a Granite City basement. Huge piles of plastic-covered debris block the view as I near Bellemore Village.

I detoured around the last building in Bellemore on my way back. Firehouse Subs was readying to open for the day. The Vin Hoa restaurant and Fantastic Sam’s were still closed for repairs, but the coin laundry was open. The doctors’ office where we took Jessie and Missy when they were little girls is cleaning up and drying out, too.

I noticed activity inside Duke Bakery. The DQ at the other end of Bellemore Village graciously set up a pop-up store inside its location the day after the flooding. I stuck my head into the doorway, halfway expecting they were still cleaning up.

“Are you open again?”

The lady at the counter smiled. “Yes, we are.”

I should have noticed the fog wafting out of the minivan parked nearby. Inside were gallons of bulk-packed ice cream that were destined for the counter at the front of the bakery.

As I neared my home, my mind replayed that song from Chumbawumba in 1997: “I get knocked down, but I get up again/You’re never gonna keep me down ...” Myrtle Avenue, and Granite City, got knocked down — make that flooded out — by that deluge Aug. 12, but we’re getting back up again. And you’re never gonna keep us down. Indeed, we are GC.

