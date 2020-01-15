Nameoki Township assessor thanks community for successful food drive

Nameoki Township Assessor Tammy Hanfelder held her sixth annual Nameoki Township Assessor’s Senior Citizen Food Drive on Dec. 14. With the help of the community, she was able to help 25 Nameoki Township senior families. Each family was provided with a basket that included canned goods, nonperishable food items and a variety of meats.

All this was done with the help of Grigsby Intermediate School students and Principal Don Stratton. Special thanks to teachers Amy Sanvi and Holly Bladdick for organizing the event. This was the sixth consecutive year classrooms had a donation contest and donated the food collected to the Nameoki Township Senior Citizen Food Drive.

Other generous contributions were made by John “Eric” Foster, member of the Madison County Board; Ernie Morris, Nameoki Township trustee; Michelle McGrath, owner of Smokey Joe’s; Afton Chemical of East St. Louis, Casey’s General store corporate office and residents Nick and Judy Modrusic. Special thanks to Ron Simpson, Mandi Hanfelder and Josh Cann.

Hanfelder would like to thank everyone who contributed to this event. Through everyone’s generous donations, we were able to add five more baskets than the previous year.

Thank you to everyone!

Tammy Hanfelder

Nameoki Township Assessor