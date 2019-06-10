Nation needs new arms control vision

letter to editor stock image

President Donald Trump ran as the candidate of law and order.

However, when it comes to arms control, he’s been the most lawless president in history. Trump has made it a point to draw a wedge between our country and its allies and abandoning treaties. Although Russia was violating the INF Treaty, the mere existence of the treaty gave us a mechanism to monitor Russia’s activities. Now that we’ve left the treaty, we have no such mechanism, as stated by former Secretary of State Colin Powell. The administration also abandoned the Paris Climate Accords.

Some feel anti-arms control hardliner John Bolton, serving the president as national security adviser, has too much weight in the administration. It’s beyond argument that the administration doesn’t understand the importance of law on an international scale or how dangerous weapons technology has become. There is talk of not renewing the New START Treaty as well.

Our country needs a new vision of nuclear arms control. Let’s put on a conservative hat and look to our past for answers. We need to revisit President Dwight Eisenhower and President John F. Kennedy’s support for a Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty that would ban all nuclear explosions which would ban all nuclear weapons testing. Of course, this would put a damper on the nuclear arms race. The current CTBT treaty bans all nuclear explosions, but it has not been ratified by the United States, China, North Korea, Pakistan, Israel, Iran, and Egypt. The Senate rejected the CTBT in 1999 in a partisan vote.

Eisenhower first pursued a CTBT because he knew it was a vital step in nuclear disarmament. The former president told journalist Walter Cronkite that not achieving such a treaty “would have been classed as a great disappointment of any administration — of any decade — of any time and of any party.”

Kennedy followed Eisenhower’s lead and achieved the Limited Test Ban Treaty in 1963. The treaty, which came right after the Cuban Missile Crisis, banned all nuclear tests in the atmosphere, underwater, and in space. The treaty didn’t cover underground tests. JFK considered the treaty first step toward a comprehensive treaty.

President Obama favored the CTBT but was opposed by the Senate. Trump should not have this problem, as his party still controls the Senate. Russia has already signed the treaty. Look at the low-cost, non-militaristic version of security signing the treaty would bring! The treaty would give the world a mechanism to bring Russia’s nuclear arsenal under control. The Arms Control Association stated: “The most effective way for the United States to enforce compliance with the zero-yield standard is for the Trump administration and the U.S. Senate to support ratification of the treaty and help to bring it into force, which would allow for intrusive, short-notice, on-site inspections to detect and deter any possible cheating. ”

If the U.S. signed the treaty, then China — another power bloc — would follow. Then three of the world’s power blocs would be united in self-interest toward ending nuclear testing. This could also bring progress in talks with North Korea.

How does the citizenry of our country bring about a change in this administration? The above course seems unlikely. Does there need to be a mass mobilization on the part of arm control?

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project