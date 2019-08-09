Geer Box

In my radio days, WGNU broadcast a gospel program called “The Faith Seminar of the Air with Kenneth Hagin.” Something Dr. Hagin said some 40 years ago has stuck with me today. Describing one poor soul: “My name is Jimmy, and I’ll take all you can gimme.”

My home parish, Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, has reluctantly removed its “blessing box” from outside its community center. Blessing boxes are biblically simple: sharing nonperishable single-serving food items to those who don’t know where the next meal is coming from. A cup of Beefaroni, a pouch of tuna, a few crackers. Not a lot, but often that’s enough. Or is it? In the church bulletin, Holy Family pastor Fr. Jeff Holtman noted, “the box worked wonderfully for those who truly needed it, when it was stocked.”

Some people put the wrong types of food in the box, but more often, what was put in there disappeared as quickly as it was put in, leaving it “empty for days at a time.” One recent Sunday, a parishioner put leftover doughnuts in the box following our weekly coffee get-together after the 8 o’clock Mass, only to find it empty a short time later — a very short time later.

Needy or greedy?

Last month, a report published by the investigative journalism group ProPublica Illinois claimed at least 40 families near Chicago have given up legal custody of their children in the past 18 months ... so the not-so-youngsters can get as much need-based financial aid as possible. The parents include such needy types as “lawyers, a doctor, and an assistant school superintendent, as well as insurance and real estate agents.”

Students in foster care after age 13 are considered “automatically independent” on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, according to Fastweb. Many also have a zero-expected family contribution, which would qualify them for a full Pell Grant. Even so, it doesn’t guarantee a full free ride to college. Even a foster child still faces a considerable college debt after graduation, just like the students who do it the honest way.

I worked my way through college from 1970 to 1974, and I benefited from a couple of low-interest loans. College wasn’t cheap back then, and it wasn’t any cheaper when Angie and I co-signed on student loans for our daughters in the early 2000s.

(Despite what you may have heard, being a radio personality isn’t always your ticket to fortune.) We grumbled and groused and scrimped and saved — but the last thing on either of our minds was giving up custody of Jessie and Missy.

“It’s a scam,” says Andy Borst, director of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which found 14 applicants who tried this very gambit. “Wealthy families,” he continues, “are manipulating the financial aid they would not be otherwise eligible for. They are taking away opportunities from families that really need it.”

Kenneth Hagin would be amazed. Gimmie Jimmy still lives. As does Gimmie Janie.

