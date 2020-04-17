Netflix and nature

To celebrate Earth Day, here are a multitude of environmentally friendly shows and documentaries to watch on Netflix. These are great examples of the beauty and power of nature and the impact humans can have on the environment. It’s projects like this these that remind us to do our part and help take care of our planet.

“Night on Earth” 2020 TV-PG

Utilizing new night vision camera technology, this Netflix exclusive limited series records animals and their rarely seen nocturnal activities.

“Dancing with the Birds” 2019 TV-PG

Stephen Fry narrates this Netflix exclusive documentary about the majestic, unusual and sometimes hilarious rituals and dances birds use in their attempts to court a mate.

“Pacificum: Return to the Ocean” 2017 TV-G

This film follows four scientists and a camera crew as they provide an in-depth look at the beautiful coastline of Peru and the animals and people that live there.

“The World’s Most Wanted Animal” 2018 TV-PG

This film documents a conservationist on her journey to save a species of scaly mammals called the pangolin from extinction.

“Ghost of the Mountains” 2017 G

This Disneynature documentary brings filmmakers from all over the world together to capture footage of a rare and elusive family of snow leopards.

“72 Cutest Animals” 2016 TV-PG

This uplifting 8-episode series explores the cuteness of many species of animals and how it helps them survive their environments.

“A Plastic Ocean” 2016 TV-14

A filmmaker investigates pollution’s disastrous impacts on the oceans and sea life.

“Birders” 2019 TV-G

People from both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border discuss their passion for protecting and preserving bird populations in this Netflix exclusive.

“National Parks Adventure” 2016 TV-G

Robert Redford narrates this documentary about the vast landscapes of the great national parks of America.

“Our Planet” 2019 TV-PG

This David Attenborough-narrated Netflix exclusive series is about the variety and beauty of earth and the impacts of climate change.

“Our Planet-Behind the Scenes” 2019 TV-G

A behind-the-scenes production for “Our Planet” that showcases the years of effort and frustration put into making that show a reality.

“Wild Alaska” 2015 TV-PG

This series centers on the diverse range of animal life and how the landscape shifts during the different seasons.

“Tales by Light” 2018 TV-PG

Photographers and filmmakers team up and use previously unused camera angles to capture footage of animals and people from all over the world.

“Untamed Romania” 2018 TV-PG

This nature doc explores the massive forests, mountains and wetlands of Romania and the types of animals that call them home.

“Nature’s Weirdest Events” 2015 TV-PG

A series about strange natural phenomena and the weirdest animals in nature.

“Moving Art” 2018 TV-G

Nature is presented as art in this docuseries about the beauty of deserts, oceans, forests, jungles and mountains.

“Mountain” 2017 PG

Willem Dafoe narrates this thought-provoking documentary about the human desire to climb mountains while showcasing the awe-inspiring scale of these massive landscapes.

“Magical Andes” 2019 TV-G

This docuseries tell the stories of five people and their deep connections to the mountains in South America.

“The Tigers of Scotland” 2017 TV-G

This documentary focuses on conservation efforts to save the endangered Scottish wildcats from extinction.