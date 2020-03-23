Netflix hidden gems

Movie review

Upcoming movies have been delayed and theaters everywhere are closing indefinitely. While people aren’t able to go out and do much, that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on seeing movies. Netflix has an impressive collection to watch, and there are masterpieces many people might not know about.

“The Little Prince” PG

This animated adaptation of the novella follows a girl (Mackenzie Foy) as she attempts to get into a prestigious academy. She spends her days at home following a strict study schedule while her mother (Rachel McAdams) works. One day, she finds herself distracted by strange mechanical noises coming from her neighbors’ yard. She decides to investigate and finds out her neighbor (Jeff Bridges) is a retired pilot working on his old plane. He proceeds to tell her an enthralling story about a boy named the Little Prince (Riley Osborne) that he met years ago when his plane crashed in the Sahara desert. This is not a typical adaptation, as the book itself is woven into the original narrative of the movie. It’s a good film for any age as it has life lessons about growing up and what you’ve forgotten because of growing up.

“Good Time” R

Brothers Connie (Robert Pattinson) and Nick (Benny Safdie) rob a New York bank to pay off some hefty bills. The robbery goes awry, and Nick ends up in jail. Connie encounters unbelievable and chaotic situations as he attempts to get his brother out of jail. It moves at an incredible pace and the insanity never seems to slow down. Everyone involved gives brilliant performances, but Pattinson earns his lead role as he throws everything he has into his role. This adrenaline-fueled drama is written and directed by the Safdie Brothers, who found success with “Uncut Gems” starring Adam Sandler.

“Sweetheart” PG-13

This Netflix exclusive is best described as a horror version of “Cast Away.” A woman (Kiersey Clemons) washes ashore on a small tropical island and must survive by herself. At least she thinks she is alone until a mysterious monster begins to stalk her at night. She must find rations by day and fight for her life by night. Clemons is the highlight of the movie as she delivers a remarkable and energetic performance. This great popcorn flick is produced by Blumhouse Productions, which put out the recent “The Invisible Man” remake for Universal Studios.

“Standoff” R

A young child (Ella Ballentine) witnesses a hitman (Laurence Fishburne) commit a murder and she manages to get a photo of his face. Unfortunately, he notices this, and the chase begins. They are in the middle of nowhere and she only finds one house. She knocks on the door of a war veteran (Thomas Jane) and seeks his help. Armed with a shotgun and only one bullet, he must protect her from this vicious and intelligent assassin. An insane and intimate game of cat and mouse ensues as they both try to solve their predicament. Most of the film takes place in one house and this single location is utilized in brilliant and surprising ways.

“Hush” R

A writer (Kate Siegel) lives a solitary life deep in the woods because she finds the city to be too crowded. Unfortunately, a masked killer shows up at her house one night and begins to stalk and torment her. This killer has the upper hand as she happens to be mute and deaf. What follows is a tense struggle for survival in this innovative slasher. While this is a lesser-known movie, director Mike Flanagan went on to direct the film adaptation of Stephen King’s “Doctor Sleep.”

“My Life as a Zucchini” PG-13

This stop-motion animated movie is about a young boy who gets sent to a foster home with other orphans after his alcoholic mother passes away. This is where he will begin to learn the true meaning of friendship, love and trust. Don’t let the animation fool you, as the story isn’t afraid to tackle heavy subject matter. It does a magnificent job of presenting that subject matter through the eyes of a child while telling a beautiful and emotional story. The cast includes Ellen Page, Nick Offerman and Will Forte.

“Hell or High Water” R

This modern era western follows two brothers in Texas who want to save their family ranch. This desperation causes them to go on a bank-robbing spree. One brother is a divorced father trying to do his best for his family, and the other is an ex-convict with a bad temper and itchy trigger finger. This brilliant high-stake heist film stars Ben Foster, Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges. The story is written by Taylor Sheridan, who also wrote another hidden gem, “Wind River,” and the more popular “Sicario.”

