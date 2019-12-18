New year, new opportunities

letter to editor stock image

At year’s end, people reflect on what matters. Many believe in “forgive and forget,” mending friendships and family squabbles. But few in the Metro East can forgive or forget when billion-dollar coal company Dynegy-Vistra slammed the doors of the Wood River Power Station in East Alton in 2016. Few forgive or forget the massive loss of tax revenue, jobs and economic hardship that followed that abrupt closure.

While millions in cleanup dollars were promised by the Texas-based company, little evidence of cleanup existed ... until now. In 2019, Vistra sold its liability for this toxic ruin to Commercial Liability Partners — a quiet transfer to a company specializing in high-risk property development that they hoped would sail under the radar of impacted community members.

But while toxins sink from the bottom of ash ponds, truth surfaces — truth, but not yet transparency. CLP has done little to engage affected communities in meaningful dialogue. Yes, there was a private presentation of sorts to community leaders, offering general information about demolition and reclamation of the property, but no specifics on future buyers, type of development or local investment. Yes, there were promises of following protocol, working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency within coal ash cleanup rules and having the communities’ best interests at heart, but no public outreach. Promises have not meant much in the past.

Numerous attempts by community groups to contact and engage the company in meaningful, informative conversations have been met with cold brush-offs from a third-party public relations firm. Other than that, silent night.

Days from now it will be a new year ... a new decade, in fact. The time is right to put secrecy behind us, to move forward with open discussion and transparency. What are your plans, CLP? And when will you come to the table? We are listening.

Toni Oplt

Metro East Green Alliance and Sierra Club