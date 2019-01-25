No day like a snow day

Nadja Kapetanovich

We all know that feeling, when the forecast calls for snow, and we are just hoping so deeply for a snow day! You will do anything to make it happen, from placing spoons under the bed, putting your pajamas on inside out, to putting ice cubes in the toilet — we all want that day to happen. But then sometimes you get a snow day, and you don’t know what to do! All of that begging and pleading for the forecasters to be correct, and you have nothing to do. You could help your parents with chores, but you can’t clean all day! Maybe you need a little bit of guidance for what to do on a snow day.

Shovel as a family. No one likes shoveling snow, but it has to be done for you to be able to get out of your driveway! It takes one person a very long time to shovel snow by themselves, but if you have a buddy to help out the job will get finished a lot more quickly, and you will have fun doing it.

Have a snowball fight. If you live across from a big group of kids, it would be a lot of fun to have a huge snowball fight. If you end up having any extra snowballs, you can do the next thing on my list.

Put a snowball in the freezer. You can even save them for the summer and have a snowball fight instead of a water balloon war!

Go sledding. For those of us who live in Alton, we have an excellent park to enjoy. Haskell Park is amazing for sledding, and the big lot with empty space is great for snowball fights and making snowmen. Thanks, Haskell Park, for being such a wonderful destination for snow days!

Work on a puzzle or play a board game. I did this on our last snow day and I had so much fun. It is very relaxing to work on a puzzle while it is freezing outside. With a cup of hot cocoa, you will never get cold. It is also very fun after you come inside from the cold to play board games with your friends and family.

Help your parents with chores. This is not what you would think of as an ideal snow day activity, but your parents can’t do everything for you! Just a little chore can help out a lot.

Lastly, hope that there is another snow day tomorrow so you can have even more fun.

You should definitely try sledding at Haskell Park because it is a lot of fun! Comment what you do on snow days, and DON’T say that you are bored...

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter