No decision yet on Roundhouse’s future

letter to editor stock image

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com

This letter is to clear up rumors and misinformation about the new recreation center for Wood River, which will be funded by the 1 percent sales tax that was passed in April of 2019.

The first two projects funded by this sales tax revenue are the recreation center and east end water detention pond. The city had an opportunity to apply for a grant for the recreation center from the Department of Natural Resources, so timing for the grant application was of the essence. The grant application is for the construction of the recreation center and no part of the grant applied for the demolition of any buildings. The grant results should be announced late summer.

While the grant site-plan included utilizing the entire area of Central Park for potential outdoor activities, it has not yet been determined what the future of the Roundhouse will be. The city had a structural engineer evaluate the Roundhouse with suggestions of future use, since the new recreation center will house community meeting rooms. No final decision has been made concerning the Roundhouse.

The Recreation Center will be located on the three acres where the Aquatic Center was. It will house two gymnasiums, a gymnastic room, meeting rooms, locker rooms and an elevated walking track. The recreation staff, architect and engineers are in the process of deciding on the best use of the space, the flow of the building and other technical aspects of the design.

As soon as the design for the recreation center is available, it will be presented to the public.

To recap, the planning and building of the recreation center is going forward and no decision has been made nor a final determination about the future of the Roundhouse. At this time, options for the future utilization of the Roundhouse are being explored.

Cheryl Maguire

Wood River Mayor