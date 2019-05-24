No disguising the evil of abortion

letter to editor stock image

Aren’t euphemisms wonderful? You know, those soft words or phrases that gloss over an uncomfortable truth?

For instance, these days “pro-choice, women’s healthcare, reproductive rights” are all euphemisms that disguise the ugliness that is abortion. Can we be honest with one another for a moment? The essence of abortion can be summed up in this way: every person reading this, if your mother would have had an abortion when she was pregnant with you, then you would be dead. It’s as simple as that.

You see, we all begin our unique journey of life very small, and then continue to develop and change until death. And, for whatever reason, those who advocate for abortion believe the “person” in the womb has absolutely no rights and may be disposed of at will. And I really do understand that many are perfectly fine with this. But for those of us who recognize that God is mentioned four times in the Declaration of Independence; for those of us who acknowledge the God mentioned in our Illinois state constitution; and for those of us who hold to the values of our celebrated son, Abraham Lincoln, who gave his life’s blood opposing the dehumanizing evil that was slavery, we see abortion for what it is: a monstrous evil that invites the Almighty’s rebuke.

So, my fellow citizens, as we continue to play with words, please remember what is truly at stake here. And, for real ministers of the Gospel: you need to start educating your flocks.

Robert Edwards

Granite City