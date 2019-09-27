No place like Alton

Nadja Kapetanovich

My family and I recently went on a road trip to Nashville, Tenn., and I had a lot of fun. I love road trips so much, but seeing other places makes me realize some of my favorite things about home. Here are three reasons why our Alton area is the best.

Alton has fewer pollutants than other cities, and the air here is better for people with asthma. There are no power plants here that cause pollution. My mom has asthma, and sometimes when we go on road trips, she has really bad breathing problems. With that in mind, please don’t burn leaves in your yard if you have neighbors!

When you go to major cities, you hardly ever find restaurants with a lot of seating and no lines. In Alton, there are rarely lines, and most restaurants here get your food out fast. Some of my family’s favorite restaurants are Chez Marilyn’s, Tony’s, Bossanova, and Little Mexico.

There are many things to do here in Alton. There are several parks and places to visit in downtown Alton. There are many fun stores where you can buy a lot of cool things. Some of my favorite stores are Mississippi Hippie and the Gift Shop. My favorite parks here are Haskell Park and River View Park.

If you live out of Alton, take a road trip! Come on down and visit our amazing city, parks, restaurants, and stores. Can’t wait to see you here!

