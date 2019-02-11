Nuclear power is the clean energy answer

letter to editor stock image

Toni Oplt’s call to speak up for clean air cannot be accomplished by renewable energy. The sad news environmentalists will not accept is that it can only be done with nuclear energy, never with wind and solar. She needs to read professor Joshua Goldstein’s “A Bright Future.” There is simply no other way to get the clean air being sought. When the wind does not blow or sun does not shine, batteries cannot store the electricity. Bill Gates invested $1 billion on renewables and he says “there is no battery technology even close ...”

The math simply does not work for solar and wind. The clean energy being sought by mid-century is 100 trillion kilowatt hours per year, which is equivalent to the entire yearly fossil fuel usage. That need is for 3.3 trillion kilowatt hours per year. Germany, where there is technology and resources, made an effort to switch to renewables and added 0.7 trillion kilowatt hours before they abandoned it for gas. At that rate, it will take 150 years to meet the goal, to say nothing of the vast farm and forest lands it would require. Wind and solar make a footprint 100 times larger than fossil fuel or nuclear plants.

Nuclear energy can meet the world’s needs for clean energy. Yet environmentalists cry the threat of radiation, which is false and ignorant of science. All the spent nuclear fuel generated in our 60 years can be stored on a football field 20 feet deep. But that waste is now stored on the reactor site in concrete vaults. Radiation cannot escape concrete. Better yet, modern reactors will recycle it totally.

In coming years, the world can build reactors centrally in factories or shipyards, using standardized designs, and transport them to a plant site. There is your clean energy jobs with no thanks to the FEJA, Future Energy Jobs Act, which will be run about as efficiently as the government’s U.S. Postal Service. Any thoughtful person can recognize renewables cannot meet the world’s need in light of poorer nations’ growth and need for electricity.

Now nuclear will not replace auto, trains and airplanes as is being proposed to eliminate CO2 (carbon dioxide), which happens to be a component of the air we breathe. Moreover, it is recycled by vegetation, trees and the oceans of the world. Physics teaches matter can be neither created nor destroyed. There is the same amount of matter today as when the world was created. Neither should we have to eliminate meat from cows and sheep to prevent the methane emitted by their flatulence, as proposed by Ms. (Alexandria) Ocasio-Cortez and her followers. Laboratories are now growing meat in Petri dishes, although I do not know where they get the starter cells. But together nuclear and bioscience can save our world. Although I will prefer fresh steak to any lab meat for quite some time.

Ron Jones

Alton

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com