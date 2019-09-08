Observing Grandparents Day

letter to editor stock image

What does Grandparents Day mean to me?

National Grandparents Day has been around since 1978. I had no idea such an official day existed until my adult years. Or maybe I did, and it just didn’t register because I didn’t need a special day to remind me that my grandmother was special. I saw and celebrated my grandmother every day.

My mom was a single parent, and my grandmother would babysit me while my mom was at work. When I was in grade school in my grandmother’s neighborhood, I would walk to her house every day after school. Once at her house, I would eat, change into my play clothes, grab some change from the money jar she had for me and head to the grocery store for a treat. Later, when I went to school in my own neighborhood, my grandmother would drive over to our house every day after school to bring my brother and me a snack.

Now that my wife and I grandparents, Grandparents Day is reminder of how far we have come, how our lives have changed, how our lives evolve around our grandson, how blessed we are to have a grandson and that we are able to provide for him.

Now I know why my grandmother was there for us every day. Spending time with the grandkids is the joy grandparents live for.

Derrick D. Richardson

Alton