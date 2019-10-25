Off the griddle

A pressed panini from this south-central Madison County bar and restaurant

Recently I headed to south-central Madison County to a pretty cool joint that flies under the radar.

Under its current ownership since 2015, this place offers an awesome ambiance and a small and eclectic menu that will have you drooling just reading it.

The building is unassuming, perched right along a main road through this village. There are a few parking spaces next to the building, but on further inspection there is a lane next to the building leading to a more spacious lot out back, adjacent to a large patio and outside bar area.

This place encapsulates an old log cabin setting and plays that up nicely inside. Original wood floors and wood paneling give off the vibe, and a giant elk head near the horseshoe bar in the front of the room really sells it. There’s lots of woodsy decor, including a stuffed red fox and pheasant in the corner near a deer-hunting video game. A Golden Tee golf game sits next to the shooting game, deviating from the woodsy theme a bit.

Several TVs hang on the walls, airing sports on a visit with my friend. We ponied up to the bar, which featured a great craft beer selection and plenty of liquor to boot. The small window peering into the kitchen was just to the left of the bar.

There are several tables spread throughout the room with a hallway behind the kitchen leading to the bathrooms and outside to the patio.

The menu here is small, but it’s done right. The specialty is panini sandwiches. They also have a small line of hoagie pizzas, which are personal-sized pies.

My buddy and I stuck to the paninis and ordered a couple apps to boot. He went with an order of Gus’ pretzels and the Connor — two slices of cheddar cheese, two slices of American cheese and four slices of bacon on a pressed Dutch crunch ciabatta bun.

I went with bacon fat popcorn to start out and capped my meal with the My Nolen sandwich and a side of Billy Goat sweet potato chips.

My sandwich was a scrumptious creation. It featured brie, peanut butter, cinnamon-roasted apples and bacon drizzled in honey on the pressed ciabatta bread. It turned into more of a dessert than a main course. First off, the crunch on this baby was sensational. The driving forces of the taste were the apples, peanut butter and honey; they made for a tongue-tantalizing trio. If I had a small complaint, it would be the bacon was almost non-existent in the taste, but I can’t really complain. It had a phenomenal sweetness to it and was super satisfying.

The bacon fat popcorn was like nothing I’d tasted before. It was tossed in bacon grease, Parmesan, crushed chili flakes and Italian seasoning. It was greasy from the fat but offered a hearty bacon taste cooked into it. The seasonings added to the flavor, too.

My friend was super stoked about his, raving about the quality of the bacon flavor and creaminess of the cheese. He loved the pretzels, too, which are delivered from the famous St. Louis shop and served with horseradish mustard and queso for dipping.

I had to drink a couple craft beers. First I ordered the Elysian salt and seed watermelon sour. It was an extraordinary lip-puckering sour brew. It only offered a hint of watermelon, but was very refreshing if you’re into sours.

My second pick was the Civil Life IPA. A floral India pale ale, it had a great bitter kick up front and rounded out with a flowery flavor on the back end. It was a great IPA from an excellent St. Louis brewery.

Check out the wines and specialty cocktails available also.

Overall - four and a half stars

Cleanliness - five stars

Service - four stars

Food - four and a half stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this bar and restaurant in south-central Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

ANSWER: The Cabin at Judy Creek, 3730 S. State Rt. 157 in Glen Carbon