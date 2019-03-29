Geer Box

1970. The year the Beatles broke up. The year of “old enough to fight, old enough to vote.” The concept dates back to World War II, when President Franklin Roosevelt lowered the draft age from 21 to 18, while the voting age remained 21.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 contained a provision allowing 18-year-olds to vote in federal elections; when the Supreme Court deadlocked on enforcement, Congress proposed, then ratified, the 26th Amendment in 1971. Eighteen-year-olds first voted in 1972.

Some countries such as Austria, Brazil and Cuba now allow 16-year-olds to vote. I asked my Facebook friends: “Turn the logic around. If you think 16 is old enough to vote, should 16 should be old enough to fight in U.S. wars? Including drafting them?”

OK, it’s as scientific as a radio phone-in poll. I asked for “serious and thoughtful answers;” what follows comes from a cross-section of family and friends from coast to coast. They aren’t identified, but they’re fascinating, forthright, and, sometimes funny.First: “If you ARE serving your country with the consequence of losing your life, then you should be entitled to vote, even at 16. ... otherwise 21 is old enough to start understanding the consequences of your actions and vote.”

Many share the same theme: “16-year-olds haven’t matured enough mentally. Sure, they know right from wrong, but they’re still inclined to be impulsive at 16.” Speaking of impulses?

“(They) can’t control hormones right, let alone make a seriously informed decision ... the idea is ludicrous.” Or: “Spend some time with a 16-year-old. Want them voting on issues that will change the way is country is run? I think not.”

One retort: “Honestly, most 16-year-olds I know are better able to control themselves than the President and most of his administration.”

One shared a study by the University of Rochester Medical Center: “It doesn’t matter how smart teens are, or how well they scored on the SAT or ACT ... the rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until age 25 or so.” Another said people shouldn’t register to vote before graduating from high school. Dropouts? Not at all.

Also: “I don’t think 16-year-olds understand all the issues and consequences. Unfortunately, neither do many grown people ... or they don’t take the time and effort to learn.” And a response? “Many adults vote strictly along party lines. Dogs can be trained to do that.”

One thought, “16-year-olds would take into voting seriously and get in the habit for life.” National Public Radio reports the number of potential voters among millennials and baby boomers are virtually the same, but less than half of the millennials voted in 2012. Boomers?

Sixty-nine percent.

Summary: Two more comments from our survey group. “Definitely believe (the) voting age should be 18, no lower.” And perhaps the most telling comment of all: “If we start drafting 16-year-olds, we have more serious problems than the age to vote.”

Thanks, everyone. YOUR thoughts?

