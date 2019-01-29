Orchestrating legislation

letter to editor stock image

While Congress uses the art of rhetoric in pursuing its work, it has left the common person in recent decades thinking it is broken with no common goal.

An orchestra and a sports team each operate with a common goal; a team has a goal to win and an orchestra has a goal to complete a musical piece of work in unison. A symphony orchestra concert can move the audience to an action or pure enjoyment or empathy.

While an orchestra must be prepared to perform a concert, and a team prepared to play in a game, does Congress make preparations to do their job and make important decisions?

Sometimes, what we see from Congress is the bickering between the House and the Senate; the Democrats and Republicans; and finally, some of the individuals express their differences with each other. This is how the people know Congress has not prepared themselves to make important decisions. Sometimes, agreeing to disagree is obvious, but really is not a solution for a critical decision that must be made for the good of the country.

How do we begin to move toward perfect performances or results from Congress?

I know Congress cannot operate like a sports team because there would be winners and losers. I think Congress could have an outcome close to perfect if they operated like an orchestra. Imagine the feeling we could all have if Congress ended each session with a standing ovation and no losers.

Vicki Kruse

Moro