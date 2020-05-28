Pandemic guidelines may put Godfrey childcare provider out of business

letter to editor stock image

I am writing to you as a concerned director/owner of Bright Tomorrows Learning Center Inc.

I have been in the childcare field for 34 years now. Our center remained opened under the emergency license helping the essential workers. Only three centers stayed open when the governor put this in place. Our normal capacity is for 78 children; under the emergency license we were allowed 56 children. On a daily basis we would have 30. With the governor putting in place phases 3 and 4 now, our daycare will be losing eight families that we already have in our daycare because of the new guidelines he is recommending. We are required to have 50 square feet per child, including having them sleep 6 feet apart from each other during naptime. This is not feasible for us to do without decreasing the amount of children we have on our emergency license. Both teachers and children are required to face masks, shoe coverings or bring a pair of shoes you can change into. I have teachers who have had panic attacks trying to wear a face mask, including myself. Try keeping a face mask on a 2-year-old. That isn't happening. They take it right off or they cry. Some children are scared of them. If this remains in place, I will end up losing my business and all my families.I have researched numbers of daycares that have tested positive for COVID-19. Texas has been the only state; there are 11,094 daycare centers in Texas, and only 25 teachers and 32 children have tested positive.I have parents who are returning back to work and I cannot even take their children under these new guidelines. This is not only affecting our daycare, but many others will be forced to close their doors as well as me. Something has to be done. I am asking your help to put it out their that this is unfair to daycares in Illinois.

Patricia A.Dooley

Director/Owner

Bright Tomorrows Learning Center Inc.

5518 Godfrey Road, Godfrey