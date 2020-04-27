Pandemic presents opportunity to fulfill need for healing

It has been a thousand days since we have been able to move freely around the nation. Or has it been twenty days since lockdown? My living room asked me if I was starting to grow roots. Streaming services’ original series have a lot of sex in them. Like, a lot. Is that lazy writing and directing? I counted how many cans of green beans I had. It reminded me I needed more onion soup mix and butter. I prefer to eat green beans the way Grandma Bechel taught me to — half a stick of butter, two cans of green beans, and a pack of onion soup mix. When I even see the sight of green beans with just a dollop of room-temperature butter and a dash of salt and pepper, I am instantly bored. Argh, my cursed brain.

Does anyone else feel this way with the COVID-19 Lockdown 2020 Edition? It would seem we were forced into an opportunity of reflection. Though we still have distractions, many of us have been given some extra time, which has most likely produced racing thoughts. With racing thoughts comes the dissection or avoidance of such thoughts. Go to social media, and you can see people’s thoughts in real time.

Speaking of racing, post something on social media about politics and people race to comment and share their one-cent pettiness. Forget their two cents because it is usually, but not always, full of angry and hateful replies. I would be willing to suggest we are already in a civil war of thought, but I have noticed something interesting. Though people are arguing about things they do not know much about instead of trying to learn and teach one another, they look to be showing compassion and love in other capacities. It reminds me of the scene from Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket” where Joker’s colonel in the field questions his peace pin and “Born to Kill” inscribed on his helmet; Joker explains he was symbolizing the duality of man. We are witnessing the push and pull that has had a perennial existence throughout human history.

In a week’s time, I saw one individual post on social media condemning people who don’t think just like them and later encouraged that our community needs to work with one another in a different post. Like many of us, it would look like the individual may not fully understand interpersonal communication skills, or they are not exactly sure what the solution is to complex problems that almost seem paradoxical, some personal, some societal. Fear does funny things to the human thought process. This sentiment may seem bleak, but on the contrary, it is quite inspiring. It is safe to say that we are learning, re-learning, or a combination of both about one another and what our principles should be as a community; I went through this similar phenomenon with my personal recovery, and I can tell you more will be revealed if we are willing to learn.

We are, in my opinion, in the midst of a collective shift in our perception, leading us to the moment of communal recovery in ways we may have never experienced. Love and compassion are trying to break through the cracks many of us have been peeking through for years. We are yearning for recovery. We are longing for healing of our people, our communities, and our nation. Thomas Fuller did say, “It is always darkest before the dawn.” Currently, it seems our collective consciousness is having an all-out internal conflict.

I have always said recovery is not just something we do for drug and alcohol addiction. Recovery is about healing from any sickness or disruption in our psyche caused by cancer, toxic relationships, losing a son or daughter, violence, or any other disruptions. Right now, many of us are scared, uncertain, angry, resentful and full of incomplete thoughts. We are attempting to make sense of our world around us and make necessary adjustments. We are coming to the understanding that we are powerless over many things, this is greater than any individual self, and that we will have to decide to put our differences aside and work as cohesively as possible to create the most significant impact of recovery. We are in the first step of many more to come, and we have more commonalities than we realize.

We must become mindful of what we say to one another. We must remember that we can and will recover. Action has never been needed more than right now. I wholeheartedly believe in you, me, and our nation. In the melodic words of the late Sam Cooke, “There have been times that I thought I couldn’t last for long. But now I think I’m able to carry on. It’s been a long, a long time coming. But I know a change is gonna come, oh yes it will.”

Until next time, tell someone you love them that you should have long ago. Don’t let resentments be the death of us. Godspeed.

