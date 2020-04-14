Pandemic revives activist government

letter to editor stock image

The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed life tremendously in our country and around the world in the last several weeks.

We’ve heard the stories of runs on stores that sell groceries, shuttered restaurants — some are operating on a grab-and-go, drive-up, or curbside service basis — and busy healthcare workers. Adequate protection for working people in the way of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have also become an issue. However, and less talked about, is how the crisis has changed the relationship between our government and the people.

The current pandemic has brought a return to activist government. The 1980s proclamation from President Ronald Reagan that “the government is the problem and not the answer” and the 1990s era proclamation from President Bill Clinton that “the era of big government is over” seem irrelevant in today’s world.

Our Congress recently passed a stimulus bill that costs trillions of dollars. Also, and naturally, there’s been a renewed interest in healthcare, as the current crisis won’t be won by nuclear weapons, troop counts, or tanks. It will be defeated by the healthcare system – both on the treatment side but also on the research and development side, which hopefully can find a vaccine.

Even after the disease is defeated, our economy will be different than before, as stated by writer Alan Crawford in his story “One Legacy of Coronavirus is a Return to Activist Government.” Our success will be measured by the number of hospital beds and not aircraft carriers and missile systems or even gross domestic product, also stated by Crawford.

Our country spends more on healthcare than other major industrialized countries and ranks near the bottom when it comes to healthcare outputs, only a little better than Mexico. Our life expectancy is 78 years, more like eastern European countries than the wealthier Germany, a western European country.

In the United Kingdom, Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the National Health Service, the country’s form of national health insurance, after being treated for COVID-19. The British public cheered NHS workers in the streets for the job they’ve done during the crises. However, the country has been slow to produce ventilators for the NHS.

Germany has fared better with half of the deaths of the United States, as Germany has done a better job of testing the public. With threats like pandemics, the trend should be to transfer spending from our bloated military to the healthcare system. Germany spends more on health and less on the military than either the U.K. or U.S. The makes President Donald Trump’s emphasis on North Atlantic Treaty Alliance allies spending more money on their militaries, and purchasing weapons from U.S. contractors, irrelevant.

In addition, Germany has pushed for overseas development funding to be included with traditional defense spending as a form of national security. COVID-19 knows no boundaries. The virus will lead to economic contractions of 25 percent or more in some countries. It will take government-driven economic stimulus matters to return the economies to where they were before. Germany’s social-market model, where labor, government, and business cooperate for success, should be a model in helping economies recover, as the more free-market U.S. and U.K. have not fared as well in the crises. Naturally, research and development, public health, an expanded health insurance system, expanded social insurance (our unemployment insurance and Social Security systems) and a revived Civilian Conservation Corps, to help fight the greenhouse effect, should be at the top of our list of things to secure our country in the future. Germany’s social-market economy, pioneered in the years after World War II by the center-right President Konrad Adenhauer and expanded on by the center-left Social Democratic Party, should be the model.

Jason Sibert is the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.