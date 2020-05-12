Pandemic shows national approach needed for unemployment insurance

letter to editor stock image

The COVID-19 pandemic taught our country a thing or two about one of our pillars of security – unemployment insurance.

Life for many in the pandemic is tough. Millions in the hospitality and retail industries have been thrown out of work, employment has been lost in certain areas of the healthcare industry, and small businesspeople are wondering if they can make it with the closures required during the pandemic. Many are fighting social isolation because social distancing requires staying at home.

However, public health and the economy are linked at the hip. Even if we opened the entire economy tomorrow, it might not do much good if consumers are not willing to spend money. There are many governors in states around the country that are opening as of the writing of this story. The underlying issue is unemployment insurance.

Our unemployment system plays a role in some of the controversy on when to open, although this is rarely mentioned in the media. Unemployment insurance is a hybrid system, as both the federal government and the states fund it. Some states, particularly the Southern states, fund their systems in a less generous manner. This drives down the bargaining power of working people because those states have a workforce willing to work for less in the event of unemployment, and we’ve had lots of that in the Great Recession and in the COVID-19 epidemic. The states wanting to open early are sometimes located in the South. If they were required to stay closed – or partially closed – until public health officials honestly OK an opening, then their weak unemployment systems would be exposed. Demonstrations could break out for a more generous system and working people might increase their power. This would decrease the power of states to attract footloose industries like the foreign automobile companies which are drawn to Southern states, also right-to-work states.

The answer to the problem is to nationalize the unemployment system so working people in New York, Ohio, Mississippi, and New Mexico receive the same benefits. States would no longer play a role. We could fund it partially through a value-added tax on consumers. A similar problem exists with Medicaid, another state-federal hybrid. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan favored nationalizing the Medicaid system and taking state governments out of the equation. We must do the same with unemployment insurance.

Another issue to be addressed is the fighting of a virus where the tools of the military-industrial complex are of no use. Congress funds weapons systems that the Pentagon admits are obsolete. Downsizing our arsenal, starting with our nuclear arsenal, would be another valuable step in expanding our unemployment insurance system. This requires a change of consciousness when it comes to the subject of security. Pandemics are a national security issue that requires a second look at the economic security of working people. To keep our economy running in a pandemic, it will require a stronger unemployment insurance system and not a larger military.

Jason Sibert

Executive Director, Peace Economy Project in St. Louis