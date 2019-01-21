Panel awards environmental grants

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 75 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Planning and Development: I attended Jan. 17. (A) Environmental grants: I moved the approval of 13 environmental grants totaling $181,893 approved unanimously by the committee. Three grants totaling $45,000 went to municipalities in District 3. These included Hamel, Highland, and New Douglas each for $15,000. (B) I argued for and moved the Resolution Authorizing Madison County Soil and Conservation District for fiscal year 2019, which passed unanimously. (C) I argued and voted for the Heartland Conservancy for Storm Water and Floodplain Management Consulting Services FY 2019, which passed unanimously.

Highland news: (A) Appointments: I voted for appointment of Laurie Plocher to the Madison County Health Advisory Committee and Roddy Riggs the Tri-Township Water District Board. (B) The approval of the Soil Conservation District and Heartland Conservancy resolutions will help people with Highland mailing addresses in District 3 with flooding and erosion problems.

Hamel news: Working with Mayor (Larry) Bloemker, I opposed a request for a solar array along Illinois 157 and Illinois 140. Summit Ridge withdrew its proposal. No citizens were for this solar project.

Worden news: Working with Mayor Hall, I opposed a request for a solar array on the outskirts of Worden. Summit Ridge withdrew its request. No citizens were for this solar project.

Tax Cycle Committee: (A) Quadrennial assessments: In an effort to better serve the citizens of Madison County, Chief Assessor Joe Dauderman is considering realignment of the quadrennial assessment. Currently, the quad is unbalanced, leading to personnel issues. He will report to the committee on feasibility and cost savings. (B) GIS fees: Some real estate concerns want Madison County GIS information to be provided for free to them. Current GIS fees provide a revenue stream for the county. Initial research shows no Illinois counties in the Metro East provide this information for free. The committee asked staff to research the issue. (C) Recorder fee schedule: The committee requested a review of the recorder’s fee schedule to ensure we are within new state guidelines.

Facilities Committee, ADA: The recorder raised the issue of ensuring compliance for her office to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) standards. I am for compliance, but a current request for money included new office furniture for her staff and carpeting over and above the county standard. I will vote for any changes to ensure ADA access. However, the county has a great surplus of “good used” office furniture and a standard operating procedure for cost-effective replacement of carpeting. So this portion of the request needs close scrutiny. It appears the project can be completed for approximately $8,500, rather than a proposed $25,000.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3