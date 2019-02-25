Parliamentarian reviews County Board procedures

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 80 by Phil Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

County Board meetings and parliamentary procedure: Previously, I publicly suggested in my Report to the People the County Board might profit from closer adherence to parliamentary procedure required by ordinance and the county handbook. Some individuals balked at the suggestion. Congratulations to (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler for inviting a parliamentarian from St. Louis on Feb. 20 to review our procedures and teach us the correct way.

Highland news: (1) Early voting: I ensured and voted for funding of early voting while serving on the Finance Committee. Highland begins March 18 and ends March 30. (No voting on Sunday; check for hours.) (2) Previously, I moved a resolution to establish an ordinance prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in the Health Committee. The resolution assuring safe drinking water in Highland passed the board unanimously. (3) Environmental grant: I moved for a $15,000 environmental grant for Highland in Planning and Development for fiscal year 2019 and it passed the board unanimously. (4) The resolution I moved in Planning and Development for $39,000 to assist the Madison County Soil and Water Conversation District passed the board unanimously. This money will help many with Highland mailing addresses with stormwater and floodplain management activities. (5) In Planning and Development, I argued and voted for a resolution awarding $45,000 toward stormwater and floodplain management, which later passed the County Board unanimously. Heartlands Conservancy from Mascoutah helped numerous landowners with Highland mailing addresses. For every dollar the county spends on Heartlands, we get about $11 back. For information, contact Heartlands at (618) 566-4451.

Tax Cycle Committee: The board moved forward with the bipartisan tax cycle request for GIS (geographic information system) fee to ensure fairness and a mortgage fee survey to ensure compliance with the new Illinois Predictable Fee Statute.

Facilities Committee: On Feb. 21, I met with Chris Hankins of County Board District 16 and Facilities Director Rob Schmidt and discussed building usage. We took a tour of the County Administration Building and courthouse. We determined much space is wasted, and adjustments to space designations are necessary. Budget figures indicate the aging Wood River Facility, with its many repairs, remains a drain on the county budget. According to Facility Department estimates, if we spent $20 million fixing Wood River Facility, it would be worth $1 million afterward. Sound like a great plan?

