Pedal of honor

“Ford v Ferrari”

4 stars

Rated PG-13

Among the glut of films being released during the holiday season, “Ford v Ferrari” stepped on the gas and blew past the competition. But is it worth the ride?

Taking place in 1966, the plot follows American automotive designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British racer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they team up to design a race car for the Ford Motor Company. The company is struggling in the market and believes the next generation of car owners want to go fast and look flashy. To set this new tone, Ford decides to prove itself by winning the “24 Hours of Le Mans” race in France.

This puts Ford right in the sights of Ferrari, which has had its own racers win four consecutive years. What follows is a journey soaked in gasoline, sweat and tears to do the impossible and build the car necessary to win.

The best aspect of this film is the team of Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The chemistry between them is pure joy. They play off of each other perfectly and everything feels so natural between them. It is easy to forget that you are watching actors and not two people who have been best friends for decades.

The rest of the cast is quite talented and consists of Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts, Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, and Ray McKinnon. However, with the exception of Lucas, they aren’t as good as Damon and Bale. Perhaps the experience would have benefited with a few more scenes of just those two together.

The only other negative is the amount of time spent in the theater. At 2 hours and 15 minutes, the story manages to move at a really good pace, but numerous scenes do linger a bit too long and were a bit boring. Fortunately, most of the movie is delightful and the last act of the film is exhilarating.

This movie would be an absolute treat for any car fanatic. The races are quite extravagant and intense. The sounds of roaring engines and tires burning on the track is a delight to the senses. The amount and variety of cars from the 1960s was astonishing and quite impressive. Also, there is plenty of mechanical lingo for people to gush over. However, the film explains the mechanics of cars and racing in layman’s terms, so nobody is left confused.

The price of admission is more than earned and is great whether you love racing or not. The story is told and performed with such emotion and passion. You won’t regret seeing this one in theaters.

“Ford v Ferrari” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12 and AMC Classic Eastgate 6.

