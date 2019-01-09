Poisoning the well

Currently, the Clean Water Act protects 20 million acres of wetlands and half the stream miles in the United States. These “lesser” bodies of water serve great purpose by filtering groundwater and absorbing floodwaters. When our sources of drinking water are already facing incredible stress from climate change-charged weather events to staggering levels of pollution from industrial chemicals, plastics and factory farms, we cannot afford to roll back what few protections we have left.

Americans expect their government to protect clean water. Nearly 1.5 million Americans wrote in support of the original Clean Water Act. The public understands that science tells us it is environmental suicide when we poison our own wells. Citizens want more clean water protections, not less.

But the only protection the EPA seems to care about is that of landowners’ rights to increase wealth by increasing pollution. Public health, food safety and security, and environmental preservation mean nothing. And they will move forward to open the floodgates to polluters, unless we speak up — and time to do so is running out.

To protect our drinking water, join like-minded citizens and voice your opposition to this proposed rollback. Visit the website “Clean Water for All” at protectcleanwater.org/take-action/ and enter your statement of opposition. All comments must be received by the EPA no later than Jan. 30. Don’t let them put corporate profit above human health.

Toni Oplt

Edwardsville