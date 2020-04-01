Pre-pandemic words of wisdom

letter to editor stock image

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has certainly changed life in America for large segments of the population.

We’ve witnessed runs on the grocery stores, restaurants going strictly to grab-and-go, drive-up, and curbside service, and strains on our healthcare system. Some are expecting unemployment to reach Great Depression levels within a matter of weeks. Less attention has been paid to how the recent crises highlights our lack of attention to real security in this country.

Former Oregon Republican Sen. Mark O. Hatfield seems like a prophet if one looks at his definition of security. He served in the Senate from 1967 to 1997 and steered $300 million in federal funding to Oregon Health and Science University’s medical centers. Christopher Foss writes about Hatfield in his book “Facing the World: Defense Spending and International Trade in the Pacific Northwest Since World War Two.” Foss addresses Hatfield’s view of security – a redirection of spending from conventional warfare toward “a new national security – education and health.” Hatfield saw the OHSU as his legacy. The Republican senator said in 1995 that “viruses were coming.” One of the veteran senator’s acts of courage was standing up to then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich whose Contract with America-inspired budget would have decimated, and might have destroyed, the National Institutes of Health – a federal government organ that does much for research in the healthcare field. President Donald Trump cut the NIH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention while in office. The scary thing about COVID-19 is that it may be more contagious than the viruses Hatfield addressed in his 90’s-era speech.

Hatfield’s important lesson – still relevant today – is that he didn’t see national security as something measured by traditional weapons, troop counts, and the size of our military budget. He thought the United States was less secure with more military funding. Education and health were primary security concerns which intersected with the OHSU.

The war against COVID-19 won’t be won by more troops, conventional weapons, or nuclear weapons – a fact easily comprehended by most. Let’s remember the legendary Hatfield as we travel into the future. Our country should transfer millions from an obsolete military structure designed to fight a ground war against the Soviet Union in a post-Soviet world to the NIH. Research and development will be key in finding a vaccine for COVID-19 and any viruses that could cause a pandemic in the future.

We would sprinkle NIH funds to research hospitals and universities and build new ones all around the country. One of the spillover effects would be new jobs in research and development for communities around the U.S. These jobs would replace those jobs lost in a drawdown in military spending. Careers in NIH-related research could be stressed to those who are inclined to pursue a career in medical research. Representatives of the NIH would recruit at high schools and colleges just as military recruiters do today. For the safety of our country, it’s essential that we discard the vision of security followed by the Trump Administration, and many Democratic and Republican Administrations that preceded it, and invest in our medical research facilities!

Jason Sibert

Peace Economy Project