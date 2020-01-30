PRO Act will ensure employees’ rights to unionize

letter to editor stock image

Being a steelworker in Granite City is hard work, but luckily, I have a solid union contract that reflects the value of that work.

The reason I got that contract is because of the American tradition of a strong labor movement. That is something that should benefit all American workers.

Right now, not everyone is as lucky as I am, as far as having good wages and benefits. But if Congress passes the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, workers everywhere will be able to organize their workplaces without employer intimidation or delaying tactics so they, too, can be valued for their labor.

I am urging my congressman, Mike Bost, to do what is right for American workers and sign onto the PRO Act as a supporter, because everyone in this great country deserves the right to better their lives and their communities.

We all do better when we all do better. The PRO Act will help ensure Americans have the tools, resources, and freedom to make it happen.

Edward Lance

Granite City