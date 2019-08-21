Protecting children from negative influences

letter to editor stock image

A while ago I was talking to one of the few remaining members of the World War II generation. This dear elderly lady told of how in public school they would have prayer and scripture reading, along with the regular curriculum. Not surprising really; after all, our republic is based upon the premise that our rights come from God and, without question, this deity was the one of the Bible and, without question, the First Amendment was obviously meant to prevent a national denomination being thrust upon us.

Well, after the great conflict, for whatever reason, the Supreme Court started twisting the federal hindrance to include even those in the little red schoolhouse. Instead of just keeping bureaucrats at bay, they succeeded in stripping the nurturing place of the classroom of anything they deemed spiritual, culminating, ultimately, with the final swipe of a couple years back when the five of nine not only wholly ignored the Constitution, but decided to ignore the foundational pinning of all of Western civilization itself. And, as a result, the progressive oozings of academia that had been percolating for decades came gushing into society at large.

So, thanks to the efforts of the few, we are now faced with a culture where skin color trumps all, where gender and sexuality are as fluid as thought, where right and wrong begin with pronouns, and where human life in the womb is totally worthless. Having said all that, let’s imagine that most agree with these changes; that most say, “It’s about time” to this faux religion of progressivism.

Here’s the question: what do those who wish for the old days do? I mean, what do those who hold traditional Christian values do, especially when it comes to education? Here’s your answer, mom and dad: pull your children out of public school. It’s as simple as that. Listen, don’t travail and stress over this situation another minute. Simply calmly determine that your children’s welfare comes first and remove them at once. There are Christian schools aplenty and home schooling options are better than ever. For the good of your children, take them out. And, for the good of our state, take note of those who have brought us to this point and work for their removal from office.

Robert Edwards

Granite City