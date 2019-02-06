Protecting youths from marijuana

letter to editor stock image

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People No. 78 by Phil Chapman, County Board District 3 representative.

The purpose of this report is to aid in government transparency.

Highland news, Health Committee: On Feb 1, I moved Highland’s request for a resolution in the Health Committee to establish an ordinance prohibiting use of groundwater as a potable water supply, which passed the Health Committee unanimously. The resolution impacts certain parcels where water may exceed Class I quality standards set forth in Illinois 35 Administrative Code 620. We don’t want a “Flint, Michigan, type disaster.”

Highland news, Planning and Development: Many thanks to Jay Korte, of Korte Construction, for inviting me to the Metro East Leadership Council Board of Directors on Feb 1. I learned much which helps me represent you.

Health Committee, Feb 1, Protecting Your Family: According to the most recent Illinois Youth Survey, 17 percent of Madison County 10th-graders use marijuana on a regular basis. (The figures are higher for seniors.) (Source: Chestnut Health Systems: Connection, November 2018, Vol. 1, Issue 2) Additionally, 50 percent of Madison County 10th-graders said they “perceive no to slight risk of harming themselves if they use marijuana once or twice a week.” The Centers for Disease Control states, “Marijuana use can have permanent effects on the developing brain when use begins in adolescence, especially with regular use.” Today’s pot is 4-7 times more powerful than ‘70s marijuana (See Quora or Business Insider)

Madison County’s leadership must consider an approach to “recreational pot” which protects our children and grandchildren.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3

Send your letters to fredpollard@advantagenews.com