PTELL: Fact or fiction?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Report to the People number 130 by County Board District 3 representative Philip W. Chapman.

The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Let’s take a look at what proponents of PTELL may say. Are their talking points fact or fiction?

Statement: PTELL will lower your property tax.

Fact or Fiction? FICTION

Fact: PTELL isn’t meant to lower taxes, only to slow tax growth in counties whose property appreciation is outpacing inflation, leaving them with spiraling taxes.

Fact: In actual practice, counties that passed PTELL found their special services went up immediately because special taxing districts maxed out rates to protect themselves from shortfall.

Statement: PTELL will end backdoor referendums.

Fact or Fiction? FICTION

Fact: The Illinois PTELL Manual published in 2013 doesn’t show anything about eliminating backdoor referendums. It only mentions limitations. Consider the following scenario. Voters pass PTELL, and immediately school districts max out their levy with approval of school boards. Later, school districts accrue debt and let bonds without voter approval. It doesn’t appear PTELL would stop this.

Statement: PTELL will “cap” property taxes.

Fact or Fiction? FICTION

Fact: Your taxes aren’t cut nor are they prevented from rising under PTELL. A truer statement seems to be PTELL might limit a rise in your future taxes only if certain conditions are met based upon an equation determined by your property appreciation and inflation. “Might” is a pretty big five-letter word. We do know wherever PTELL passed, special taxing district rates went up.

Statement: There are no estimates of how much special taxing districts’ rates in Madison County might rise if PTELL passes.

Fact or Fiction? FICTION

FACT: Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser prepared possible scenarios in 2018. Here are some possibilities. If PTELL passed, it appears the taxes of citizens in District 3 (which I represent) could go up radically. Municipalities’ taxes could be increased in the following percentages; Grantfork, 35.04 percent; Hamel, 99.44 percent; Highland, 12.54 percent, New Douglas, 34.66 percent; Pierron, 86.12 percent (general tax); Worden, 8.09 percent. Other districts could see the following gains: Hamel ambulance, 42.38 percent; Highland-Pierron ambulance, 48.35 percent; and Worden ambulance, 15.03 percent. Areas outside my district might also be adversely affected: Bethalto, 20.83 percent; Godfrey, 196.77 percent; Livingston, 138.04 percent; Roxana, 103.58 percent; Troy, 59.5 percent; Williamson, 77.45 percent; and Wood River, 38.39 percent.

FACT or FICTION?: You can hardly wait to vote for PTELL so your special service taxes can skyrocket immediately and knowing your property tax will go up in the future.

Phil Chapman

County Board District 3