Puppets of resistance

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”

Netflix

5 stars

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” not only revives the world of a classic film but also breathes new and invigorating life into the fantasy world beloved by so many since the release of the 1982 film (of which this new series serves as a prequel).

The original film, written by Jim Henson and directed by Henson and Frank Oz, takes place in Thra, where a Gelfling named Jen is raised by a race called the Mystics that sends him on a quest to stop the evil Skeksis from using a magical crystal to wreak havoc. Jen must find a missing shard and return it to the crystal to restore peace and balance.

The prequel returns to the world of Thra before the events of the movie, where many Gelflings exist. Three Gelflings uncover the terrible and dark secret plot of the Skeksis and form a rebellion. Like the movie, the show uses Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, and it is truly refreshing and impressive to see such amazing puppetry. In a business that sometimes relies too heavily on CGI, this certainly stands above the fray. A perfect unity of practical and computer-generated effects is rare, and it succeeds here.

The series features an all-star cast of voices, including Mark Hamill, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Isaacs, Nathalie Emmanuel, Simon Pegg, Taron Egerton, Keegan-Michael Key, Toby Jones, Theo James, Helena Bonham Carter, Benedict Wong, Eddie Izzard, Natalie Dormer, Alicia Vikander, Lena Headey, Andy Samberg, and Sigourney Weaver. They all deliver great performances, with Samberg, Key and Pegg virtually unrecognizable.

The puppeteers also deserve credit for delivering such lifelike and believable movements. Beccy Henderson, Neil Sterenberg, and Alice Dinnean are just a few who stand out, and get their moments to shine during a featured spot in the credits.

The original film crafted a beautiful and fantastical world and it’s wonderful to see that world expanded upon and for it to be so astonishing and beautiful. The series can work quite well on its own, but the 1982 film is also available on Netflix, so watch it first to get the full effect.

Each episode jumped from joy and hope to anger and fear, utilizing every second and never overstaying its welcome. It does not shy away from surprisingly dark thematic material, but not beyond the bounds of the kid-friendly TV-PG rating.

It is safe to say that the late Jim Henson would be proud.

