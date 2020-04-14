Questionable moves on county coronavirus position

letter to editor stock image

I learned that Steve Adler was hired to oversee the coronavirus outbreak, and I was disturbed.

Steve Adler was just dismissed from being director of the Metro East Sanitation District, where he made $95,000. He was controversial in that position during the Granite City flood crisis. He was hired back at his same pay. Couldn't (County Board) Chairman (Kurt) Prenzler have found someone with medical experience or a health background for such an important role? Madison County has a well-qualified director of the health department. I question whether or not this position was really necessary. It seems to be just an opportunity for Kurt Prenzler to give Adler another job!

Vince Milazzo

East Alton