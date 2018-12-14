Rambunctious royals

Mary at the Movies

“The Favourite” has already received 5 Golden Globe nominations and 14 Critics’ Choice awards and is a favorite to be nominated for an Academy Award in many categories.

But beware. “The Favourite” is full of nudity, sexual scenes, the f-bomb and other risqué language. In other words, this is a really raunchy film.

The movie takes place in the early 1700s. An ailing Queen Anne (Olivia Coleman) listens to the advice from her friend and favorite lady in waiting, Sarah Churchill, duchess of Marlborough (Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz). All is well until Sarah’s cousin, Abigail (Academy Award winner Emma Stone), a woman who has fallen on bad times, comes to the palace looking for a position. Sarah gives her a job of a scullery maid. Eventually, she worms her way into Queen Anne’s good graces and vies with her cousin to be “The Favourite.”

The acting is superb. Coleman has been nominated as best actress and both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are going to have to battle it out for supporting actress. All three women are amazing, but the shooting scenes between Weisz and Stone are chilling. I kept waiting for one of the women to shoot the other.

The sets, costumes and makeup were fabulous. Most of the scenes were set in the gorgeous English countryside, complete with an exquisite palace. You will be blown away by the lavish interior sets.

Although most critics love this movie, I don’t think the general audience will appreciate the debauchery of the royals. After the screening, I ran home and looked up Queen Anne-Deborah Davis, and Tony McNamara’s script is very factual.

Academy Award nominee Yorgos Lanthimos, known for “The Lobster,” directed. This film is different from most of his films and may garner him an Academy Award.

If you don’t mind the explicit nature, this is a good movie that deserves to be nominated based on the acting, sets, costumes, writing, and direction.

“The Favourite” is playing at the Hi-Pointe and Plaza Frontenac in St. Louis.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter