Rebooted B&G on the scene

This place is pretty new to the food scene in this western Madison County community.

The bar and grill has been there forever, but recently changed hands and went through a renovation and name change. There is plenty of parking alongside the building and it’s hard to miss, perched next to a busy road through town. It’s across the street from this community’s high school football field.

There’s a side and front entrance into the smaller building. A few smaller wooden tables are up front with a line of taller round tables behind them. A long bar runs across the back wall. It features a metal front and wood top with chairs lined along it. It’s a small space, but nice with updates to the bar, and very open.

To the bar’s left are the bathrooms and the doorway to the kitchen space is at the other end, behind the bar.

Gaming machines fill one corner of the room and a couple of dart boards are set up near the front entrance. Beer and liquor signs adorn the walls and there are a couple of TVs behind the bar and in the corners of the room, all featuring sports on my visit. There was also country music playing over the sound system.

Several beers are available on tap and they offer custom cocktails, too. I visited during lunch hours with a friend, so our focus was the food.

It wasn’t very big, but there were some intriguing options and the prices were cheap, which is always nice.

The place offers daily drink and food specials, which is a nice touch worth checking out.

Hot wings were one of a few items on the appetizer portion of the menu. It also offered chicken strips, pulled pork nachos, cheesesticks, toasted ravioli, chicken quesadillas, fried pickle chips, and fried pizza rolls.

The pizza rolls grabbed my attention. I’d never seen that on a menu before, so I started my meal with them. When they arrived they were simply frozen pizza rolls you get at the store, which I thought was bizarre.

As I thought on it, though, I put myself in different time periods. For lunchtime, yes, pizza rolls are bizarre, but say it’s midnight on a Saturday after partaking in some liquid libations: now they become ingenious. With that said, for lunch I wasn’t very impressed.

Next I moved to the sandwich part of the menu and ordered the adult grilled cheese. It featured five cheeses melted together on Texas toast with a couple slices of bacon to spruce it up. That also included French fries for $6.99, and you can’t beat that.

It was a fantastic comfort food. The Texas toast was buttered on the outside and toasted to a golden brown. Mix that with the ooey-gooey cheese and scrumptious bacon, and it made for a stellar sandwich.

The fries were piping hot when they arrived, but pretty plain without seasoning. They seemed to be fresh-cut, though, and featured a fresh taste.

My dining companion ordered the turkey club and fries, minus mayo on the sandwich. It was a behemoth, piled high with turkey, bacon, tomato and lettuce with three pieces of toasted white bread; one piece partitioning the middle of the sandwich. He raved about its taste.

There was also a burger portion of the menu, along with breakfast, wraps and salad portions. Chicken and waffles, avocado toast and a breakfast potato scramble sound delicious from the breakfast menu.

I’d also like to try one of their big burgers, or their open-faced pulled pork sandwich piled with coleslaw and fried jalapeños on Texas toast.

It wasn’t very busy on our visit, but the service was great and extremely friendly.

Any idea of the name of this bar and grill in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four and a half stars

Service - four stars

Food - three and a half stars

Price - $

ANSWER: Refinery Bar & Grill, 225 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River

