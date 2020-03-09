Rebounds and redemption

“The Way Back”

Rated R

4 stars

Emotions run high in this sports-themed drama about addiction and second chances.

The story follows Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck), a construction worker with a failed marriage and an addiction to alcohol. All Jack does these days is work and drink, including on the job. When the coach at his old high school has a heart attack, Cunningham is asked to coach the team. He reluctantly accepts the position, remembering his high school basketball team glory days. While he may be in over his head, perhaps this situation will provide a chance at redemption.

Affleck delivers an exceptional performance and could easily earn himself an Oscar nomination next year. He was clearly very passionate about the subject matter and threw everything he had into this role, and it pays off with great success. Janina Gavankar, who plays Cunningham’s ex-wife, also gives an Oscar-worthy performance. Their dynamic is one of the best aspects of the film and it provides further insight into our protagonist’s past.

They aren’t the only ones with brilliant performances, as everyone involved does a great job, no matter how big or small their respective roles are. Unfortunately, some of the characters don’t receive enough on-screen time to develop properly. There is a big lack of character development for the players themselves. While we do get to know some of the players, most of them are ignored and the team doesn’t really feel like a team because of this lack of connection. Perhaps if they had added a few more scenes showing more interactions between all the players, this film could have been a masterpiece.

It should be known that basketball is not the focus of this movie. There is certainly enough action to appease sport fans, but there isn’t enough to alienate those who aren’t. It serves as a backdrop to the events surrounding Cunningham. So even if you don’t like the sport, you will become invested in the matches because you care about the main character.

While the story is uplifting, it does not shy away from its subject matter. It certainly tears down its viewers numerous times and is realistic when it comes to real-life issues. Sometimes things work out in life and sometimes they don’t. This is a constant theme throughout the film.

Despite some character development issues, it’s an emotionally charged journey worth watching in theaters.

“The Way Back” is playing at AMC Edwardsville 12.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter