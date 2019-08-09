secret diner new logo

This new elegant Italian restaurant is a great addition to the food scene in this western Madison County community.

Opening early this summer, it’s already getting a buzz and busy with hungry customers.

The restaurant sits off a main road through town but is easy to find. It sits in a large, open paved parking lot, sharing space with other businesses.

Walk up the sidewalk to the entrance and when you enter you’ll first see the register and host-hostess station. To the left are the restrooms and a separate room featuring the bar area. If you go to the right, you’ll discover the dining room.

There are small partitions throughout the carpeted dining area, helping separate small wooden tables. Another dining room is all the way to the right of the building. You walk through a doorway to more seats, with large windows peering back into the main dining area.

Every table is covered in a white tablecloth, and a fireplace is located in the main dining area. Italian music, featuring mainly operatic tunes, broadcasts over the speakers. Add in the dim lighting and this place is great for an intimate date night.

A date night wasn’t my reason for a visit, though. I showed up for lunch with a friend just to get a gander at the gourmet grub.

First, I noticed pretty affordable prices for the quality of the fare. That’s a good start to drawing in customers. Throw in the mix of American classics like a turkey club and BLT to fried chicken and burgers to go with some great Italian classics and you’ve got the recipe for success.

There are separate lunch and dinner menus with varying options. I started my visit with bruschetta before my main course of veal principessa, which was accompanied by a side salad and garlic bread stick off the lunch menu. My dining companion ordered chicken parmigiana and a side salad.

Our salads arrived first. I went with poppyseed dressing, while my friend chose Italian. The salads were pretty plain, featuring a few croutons and a slice of cucumber, but besides that primarily lettuce.

The bruschetta arrived shortly after and was very well-done. It featured large pieces of toasted Italian bread topped with fresh diced tomatoes, onions and basil and was sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese. I liked the fact the bread maintained a fresh doughiness with just a slight crunch, instead of being hard.

Each slice of bread was heaping with the tomato, onion, basil and cheese concoction. This is just a great Italian comfort food and prepared right here.

When my veal principessa arrived, it had a great appearance. It’s veal scallopini (flattened and tenderized) topped with eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and garnished with sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms. Everything swims in a delectable white wine sauce over a bed of linguine noodles.

The veal was super tender and steered the flavor of the dish, along with the rich white wine sauce. The eggplant also added to it, encompassing the veal. The taste of the thin-sliced prosciutto was overshadowed by the other ingredients, unfortunately. It was still very good.

My friend enjoyed his chicken parmigiana. He didn’t slow down to take a breath as he devoured every bite. It’s appearance alone made it look scrumptious, blanketed in a plethora of Parmesan cheese.

Some other appealing choices on the lunch menu were the lasagna fritta on the apps menu, several more veal options, lobster ravioli, fettuccine carbonara, the bacon, egg and cheese burger, and the marsala burger.

The addition of tons of steak and seafood options on the dinner menu intrigues me. The braccioli seems interesting, featuring thinly sliced steak rolled with a blend of cheese, pork, bread crumbs and spices, then baked in meat sauce and served with a side of pasta.

Of course there are beer and wine options; just ask your server about them. The service is very friendly here.

Overall - four stars

Cleanliness - four stars

Service - four stars

Food - four stars

Price - $$

Any idea of the name of this new Italian restaurant in western Madison County? Scroll down to see if you’re correct.

ANSWER: Santino’s Steak & Pasta House, 180 E. Center Dr. in Alton