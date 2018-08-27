Recognizing Route 66

letter to editor stock image

The purpose of this Report to the People No. 60 is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Route 66 National Trail designation: On Aug. 24, I met with Hamel Mayor Larry Bloemker. We collaborated on a resolution to designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail. It reads: “Be it resolved by the Madison County Board that Madison County fully endorses and supports the designation of Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.”

History: Perhaps you remember the ‘50s TV show “Route 66.” Route 66 was America’s first all-paved U.S. highway system connecting the Midwest to California; today it remains an integral part of the history of Madison County. The municipalities Williamson, Livingston, Worden, Hamel, Edwardsville, Collinsville, Granite City, Madison, and Venice played host to Route 66 during its proud history. In the 1930s, Route 66 served as the “road to opportunity” for hundreds of thousands of Americans escaping the devastation of the Dust Bowl, and provided thousands of jobs for road crews and other workers unemployed during the Great Depression in Madison County. Throughout World War II, it transported critical troops, equipment and supplies to military bases across the country.

Economic boon: The Eisenhower Interstate System replaced Route 66, resulting in economic hardship for businesses that previously thrived. Route 66, an iconic symbol of American’s search for freedom, now brings travelers from around the world to discover America. In addition to its historic significance, Route 66 proves itself a major economic force for many Illinois communities. In Illinois, it remains (1) the number one tourism destination for international travelers and (2) the second major destination for domestic travelers. Designation as a National Historic Trail will help to increase the economic impact of Route 66 in Madison County. “Get your kicks on Route 66.”

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District 3

The promise of Aug. 29

The world is full of geopolitical tensions, and this presents challenges that reach far beyond the tensions themselves.

The Pentagon is reporting that China is close to building a nuclear triad, Russia is working on 22 different short, intermediate, and long-range nuclear weapons, Iran is bringing back enriched uranium from Russia, and North Korea is showing no signs of denuclearizing. In our country, Congress has approved a massive defense appropriation that approves provisions for new nuclear weapons.

New defense arrangements have come into being that represent the divides in the world. The United States, Japan, Australia, and India are involved in the Quadrilateral Security Dialog, an anti-China alliance. This was a part of President Barack Obama’s “pivot to Asia.” China, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, and Turkey are countering America and its allies’ power with membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. India seems to be balancing both power blocks.

With the world fracturing and several states looking to make their nuclear arms stack more lethal, the international system has become more insecure than a few decades ago. On a lighter note, this month — on Aug. 29 — those who advocate for nuclear arms control will celebrate the International Day Against Nuclear Tests. It was established on Dec. 2, 2009, by the United Nations General Assembly by unanimous decision. The resolution called for increasing awareness about the effects of nuclear weapons test explosions or any other nuclear explosions and the need for their cessation as one of the means of achieving the goal of a nuclear-free world. The resolution was initiated by Kazakhstan, together with several sponsors and cosponsors, to commemorate the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site on Aug. 29, 1991. The test site, which belonged to Soviet Russia, opened on Aug. 29, 1949. Soviet tests led to leakages of radioactive gases xenon and krypton, caused spikes in thyroid cancer across Kazakhstan, and were indirectly or directly responsible for thousands of premature deaths or illnesses, including genetic diseases and impotence.

Kazakhstan’s opposition to nuclear tests have allowed it to become a staunch advocate of denuclearization and an opponent of proliferation since it became independent of Soviet Russia in 1991. Kazakhstan regularly hosts disarmament and anti-proliferation forums. It is also home to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Low Enriched Uranium Bank, an assured reserve of nuclear fuel supply to eligible member states. The bank can ensure nuclear fuel delivery to a civilian nuclear reactor if the supply is disrupted. In other words, states needing nuclear fuel can reliably approach the country without having to build their own fuel cycles. Iran and potentially North Korea come to mind here as potential customers for Low Enriched Uranium if the international community can preserve Iranian denuclearization and do the same thing in North Korea.

In addition, Kazakhstan’s promotion of nonproliferation has a scientific component. Kazakhstan has used its National Nuclear Center as a host for international scientific cooperation. Scientists from Algeria and Japan are working with the center to learn how to eliminate radiation from soil. And U.S. scientists, who have just visited the center, are working with Kazakh scientists to eliminate the after-effects of nuclear testing at Semipalatinsk, results that could be used at other radioactive sites to prevent further damage to people or nature.

Kazakhstan’s policies have contributed to keeping the peace in Central Asia and have shown that new states do not need to go nuclear to be heard in international affairs. The ecological and human costs of nuclear weapons are beyond human comprehension and this should make the international community think about making the promise of Aug. 29 a reality!

Jason Sibert, Peace Economy Project

St. Louis