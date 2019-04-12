Recovery 101: Finding a financial foothold

Restoring the Soul is about addiction, recovery, and overall wellness for everyone, so before I get started, I have to ask. How are you? We hear that question a lot, don’t we? It is typically a trained question with a trained response — “I am fine” or “I am OK. How are you?” With our busy lives filled with convenience-ridden options (everywhere), life does not seem too convenient. A matter of fact: we seem to be busier than ever. When we are asked this trained question, we give the trained response because most of us do not have the time to invest in a meaningful 5- to 10-minute conversation.

In all seriousness, how are you doing? Before reading any further, pause for a moment and think about that before answering. Financially, how are you doing? Emotionally, how are you doing? Physically, how are you doing? That almost seems overwhelming at times when we focus on different dimensions of wellness in our lives. The results can be daunting as we think about that answer. Where do we start to improve ourselves in one of these areas?

For me, financially, I am not doing too great. I just had to pay a $440.65 negotiated bill to a debt collector from a hospital bill that dated back to early 2012 when I was very sick in my active addiction. Money seems to be all the rage lately. Step outside and drive for a minute, you will see everyone, everywhere wants money. Argh… it is so exhausting. If you look at your yearly free credit report (maybe there are still some free things), you may see no end in sight. Early on, I wanted to give up on restoring my financial health. It was scary, and I had not one iota of how I would do that.

Can you imagine the pressure one would feel that is trying to get out of their active addiction or another sickness that may have hindered their finances? Money sucks. It is almost an obsession. We are always wondering how to get more, how much is enough, or where can I win it. It … never … ends!

However, with other dimensions of wellness, we have to start somewhere. First, we have to take a breath. If you are in active addiction, developing a support system and structure to daily living probably needs to come first. We do this by finding support groups or family and friends that want to help support us by lifting us up not keeping us down. We have to have a little patience. I think there was an entire song written about having patience. We can file bankruptcy or look into David Ramsey, a trusted and national financial voice. There is even a local treatment center that has credit counseling available to the clients they serve. We will learn to get ahead financially, but we must first decrease spending and increase our revenue. At first, when we are getting well, that may not be possible. That is where patience will come in.

Financial wellness can be frightening but doable with a structured plan, which may come a few years down the road after finding recovery. Hell, seven years later I am still working on my tarnished financial past — day at a time. I said it once, and I will say it again. Money sucks, but we must learn how to respect it in order to understand the true power it has. Until next time, Godspeed.

