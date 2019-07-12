Recovery 101: God, is that you?

A few days after I was baptized at 16 years old, I remember being at a family gathering at a bowling alley when I saw my Grandma Bechel enter and I ran to her. I extended my arms out for a hug and embraced her like I hadn’t seen her in years.

“Hi, sweetie,” she said, kissing my cheek. My jubilation probably startled her, but I whispered in her ear, “I’m a Christian now.” She chuckled and replied, “You were always a Christian, honey.” I loved what she told me that day, but I never truly knew what she meant until recently, or at least what I think she meant.

Life can be strange. We have contradictions around every corner and we are all hypocrites at some moment in our life. When my life was at its complete worst — no job, family didn’t want me around, obsessed with drugs, no stable home, and the lack of love for myself and others — I might as well had been a human suit for visiting extraterrestrials so they could wear me and blend in For lack of a better word, I was hollow.

During my many years of active addiction, I was angry at God, became an atheist, thought I knew everything, spoke ill of hypocrites of the church (didn’t know I was one, too), and believed in God again, sort of, got mad at God again. This cycle went on for years. The funny thing, or not so funny, is when you are emotionally, mentally, physically, and spiritually bankrupt in the most severe case, hell becomes a place on earth. Daily torment was like an unwanted shadow, and an exit plan from this plane of existence felt as if it was imminent.

There are many religions in the world. I never knew which one had the better God. When thinking about these questions, they scared me. Some people believe in killing others in the name of their “God” by bombs, guns, or other horrific means. The justification that violence solves violence is so bizarre. I couldn’t answer that then, and I can’t answer that now. But what I can answer is this: The God that came to my rescue on Aug. 19, 2012, when I felt I had nowhere else to turn, heard my desperation; maybe I was finally ready to listen. The God that I understand today is a God beyond space and time that wants me to realize perfection is a mere mirage, like an oasis in the middle of Death Valley, and does not want me to believe in him, her, or it to the point of harming others — milkshakes filled with cement included.

After a few years of finding recovery, I watched a video about a scientist-turned-believer, and he made a very valid point. He said if the 6-foot table in front of him represented all the knowledge in the universe, collectively, we would only know a dust speck of knowledge. Universally, we have a language we all understand, and that is emotions. We all know grief, joy, and sadness. We can read each other’s faces, but yet look away when we know we are wrong — eye contact can be something spiritual. When we witness a horrible wreck, many of us will come to help and call 911 — we don’t ask what religion they are. Why? Because, fundamentally, most of us know human life is important and suffering is something we don’t even want to experience. Scientifically speaking, look into mirror neurons and what studies have revealed about them; most of you will be amazed.

I am not familiar with the etymology of the word Christian, but I believe I understand what Grandma Bechel meant that day. C.S. Lewis even discusses this a bit in his title, “Mere Christianity.” I believe Grandma Bechel wanted me to remember I am full of love, hate, joy, pain, sadness, and the ability to do good and bad. After all, I am human. Selfishness and selflessness must know each other for there to be any sort of balance. God entered my life some seven years ago like I could have never expected. Amen for that. Whether you are a Christian, atheist, Muslim, Hindu, etc., I feel God is about evolution of the heart and mind.Until next time, Godspeed.

