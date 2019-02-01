Recovery 101: Lesson No. 1

EDITOR’S NOTE: AdVantage is excited to debut a new monthly column dedicated to issues surrounding addiction and recovery by local author Ty Bechel.

Recovery.

What is that? We will get there in a second. As most of you know, drug and alcohol addiction is possibly the most significant health crisis we have witnessed in the 21st century. Many taxpayers vent their frustrations on social media about the ongoing opioid and meth epidemic, arguing whether or not addiction is a disease.

I will not be discussing that. If you want to become more informed and draw an educated conclusion about addiction as a disease (or not), read “The Biology of Desire” by Dr. Marc Lewis as well as any scholarly article by the director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Dr. Nora Volkow.

Loved ones of those suffering addiction are wondering if their son, daughter, mother, or father are ever going to get well. Some people say the one battling addiction should just stop.

As if it were that easy.

You may not understand addiction, so to keep it simple, here is a cake analogy. You sit down and ponder another slice of plump, rich, and sugary piece of cake. You battle your mind with a million reasons why you should not have another piece. You start to obsess over that slice until you cave. After the last bite, you wash it down with a cold glass of milk. Now your desire for satisfaction is drowned in guilt. For someone in active addiction wanting to get well, understanding that it is always the first shot, snort, drink, or puff that sends us on a roller coaster that we eventually beg to stop. It is the idea that, “OK, I have had enough. I would like to get off now.” Moreover, we finally ask for help.

There are five stages of change — pre-contemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, and maintenance.

Even though people battling addiction have their world burning around them, there has to be a desire to get well. How is that achieved? Can we hate someone into recovery? Maybe we can love them into recovery. I heard a local pastor once say he read the opposite of love is not hate; it is laziness. Our definition of love may be subjective, but the idea of love and God is something we have all thought about. The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration provides a working definition of recovery as “a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential.”

However, for someone in recovery from addiction, like myself, the recovery is a purposeful way of life and a way to learn and grow, 24 hours at a time.

Society has a poor take on what allows us to flourish, especially mentally and emotionally. Countless public speakers are spouting their ways of getting richer, more spiritual, in better shape, etc. But for any recovery journey, we have to want to get well. Sometimes that starts with wanting to want to get better. That want sometimes comes from the words “I love you.”

So I ask, “Who did you say ‘I love you’ to today?”

