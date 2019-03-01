Recovery 101: Picking up the pieces

Remember the five stages of change from last month’s column?

They were pre-contemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, and maintenance. I share this again because when someone in active addiction decides to give recovery a whirl, there may be some expectations you put on them (or yourself).

Discipline and patience are not attributes many are accustomed to. I think it is fair to say that change, regardless of what capacity, can be difficult. Though change is constant, many of us can be reluctant, even rebellious, to something new like a life without drugs or alcohol. One may feel he or she is ready for that change and go back and forth between preparation and action. Ambivalence is common in the early stages of wanting to get well from drug and alcohol addiction. Picking up the pieces of the past can bring unfamiliar emotions that are hard to navigate through.

Ever been so sad your chest convulses? Has the convulsion happened almost daily, and you don’t know why? Emotional pain is something many of us are not equipped to handle, but we can work through it.

The past five years I have served as Amare’s executive director, working with those still in active addiction who are practically begging for the pain to end has taught me a lot about the human mind, body, and soul. Working at a local treatment center for almost three years has taught me even more.

Being in recovery and developing a spiritual relationship with a God of my understanding has taught me yet still more. One lesson I want to share with all of you that I have learned is that our souls need to heal. There is a spiritual connection that must be made with an underlying element wrapped up in love. If I don’t love myself, how could I possibly care for myself properly to heal and pick up the pieces?

Whoever you are, right now, in this exact moment, know there is nothing that we cannot recover from; it may take longer for us than others. Moreover, remember there is a life beyond active addiction and all of the regrets you may have. I know it is a substantial burden. I know when the drugs and alcohol are removed it feels like the walls are closing in on you.

Pray. Meditate. Volunteer. Get around people who want to lift you up. I mean this with an authentic and unwavering passion in my bones. We can, and we do, recover. We have to be willing to put in the work; change can be almost intolerable at times, but sometimes that work takes a few tries (maybe a few more). We become relentless in our efforts. We face adversity with strength and persistence. We learn to do what we don’t want to do when we don’t want to do it; that is discipline.

Your life, your loved one’s life, is worth it. We are imperfect beings in an imperfect world which harnesses love like no other. We understand each other’s emotions, especially pain and sadness. If you heard some of the stories of trauma I have listened to and felt for over five years at Amare (even if you are not in active addiction), you would understand why so many want to kill the pain, no matter if you are African-American, gay, lesbian, straight, Caucasian: we ALL deserve an honest and peaceful life.

It starts with us making the proper preparations and taking action to build a life of recovery that is possible. Love is an action word that carries a constant and daily pursuit. I struggle with this myself. I have made many mistakes, but we must do our best to keep an open mind as we pick up the pieces of the past one relationship and one step at a time.

Until we meet again, Godspeed.

