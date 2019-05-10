Recovery 101: Reflection from Atlanta

I cannot remember the last time I have flown on an airplane. As I stood in line waiting for security clearance at Lambert airport, I couldn’t help but observe people and wonder where they were going. We shuffled through the security checkpoint and made it to our gate. My great-grandma, Viola, once told me how creative God is. I wasn’t exactly sure what she meant, so I asked, “What do you mean, grandma?” She simply replied, “Just how many different beautiful faces God makes is amazing.” I thought about great-grandma as I watched everyone shuffle past us.

Oh, I forgot to tell you. I was heading to Atlanta for the four-day RX Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit. I was attending the conference with my colleagues from my paid position at the treatment center. We finally boarded, and I headed toward the back. I had my trusty laptop with me, as I hoped to get some writing done. One crucial thing I forgot was I got motion sickness from the last two times I had flown. The saliva was heavy in the back of my throat as the queasy feeling knotted up in my gut. ‘Oh no,’ I thought to myself. I started taking deep breaths to evade any vigorous vomit from approaching. Sweat beaded on my forehead. I belched. The lady next to me probably thought I had some zombie virus and was going to infect the entire plane and start some type of apocalypse. I wanted the captain to floor it. It was terrible; I am almost seven years clean and sober, and the feeling reminded me of going through withdrawals. I tried falling asleep so the nausea and uncomfortable feeling would go to sleep, too. It didn’t work. Luckily, it was a short flight, and we touched down without any incidents other than my misery.

After a mishap with the shuttle company, we hailed a cab that ushered us to the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Atlanta. I stood in line to check into my hotel room and overheard there were approximately 4,000 people registered for this conference that had 90 educational sessions over the next 4 days. This conference for those in recovery and from the treatment world is like what Comic-Con in San Diego is for comic book and movie lovers. There was a very seasoned lineup of presentations and keynote speakers for the next four days. After we were able to get to our room, unpack our bags, and grab a bite to eat, we were able to attend the two-hour Plenary Session. We heard from Kentucky U.S. congressman Hal Rogers; the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield; and the vice commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray. Admiral Ray had a Southern accent, and when he spoke, it was like I wanted to instantly sit up straight, tuck in my shirt, and focus. He informed us how many drugs the Coast Guard intercepts in our waterways, coming to the United States from the cartel. After listening to him discuss the drugs that come through the waters and across our southern border, it made me feel like our nation is under attack. They explained in length The Support for Patients and Communities Act that was signed by President Donald Trump in 2018 that encouraged more training for addiction in medical schools, authorized new grant resources, and many other provisions.

It was such a busy conference. There were six people from Iceland. There were even state of Illinois workers from the Substance Use Prevention and Recovery Department. The president of the United States also paid all of us a visit. After a long wait, I was able to sit in the same room as an American president. After listening to him, his wife, Melania, and the guests, I felt the president truly cares about the state of our nation in respect to the opioid epidemic that almost seems like genocide, while the cartel and Big Pharma have made billions of dollars off the misery and death of many Americans.

It was an overwhelming experience. I heard from faith-based organizations. I heard from Republicans and Democrats. I heard from law enforcement. I heard from treatment providers. Moreover, maybe I am biased, but my favorite was hearing from those in recovery who have triumphed and excelled in their long-term recovery.

It was a very eventful conference, with so many different faces and walks of life. I couldn’t help but think of what great-grandma told me about all the beautiful faces God makes. I witnessed so many people come together in this one hotel in downtown Atlanta. I felt America could work together in such a turbulent time as we came together for a cause we all knew needs our attention. Human life is important. Preserving that life is our duty. The 4,000 of us didn’t just come together for a conference; we came together to work toward a solution for our communities and our nation — one problem at a time, one day at a time. We are all connected, and I witnessed that connection in Atlanta while I was there.

As I watched everyone hustle through the airport when I was boarding my plane back to St. Louis, at that moment, I knew just how much alike we all are. At that moment, we all had somewhere to go and someone to see. Don’t give up on your life. Don’t give up on humanity. Please, believe in the good things coming. Together we can, and together we will. Godspeed.

