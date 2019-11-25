Reflections on public service

letter to editor stock image

As we approach a time of thanksgiving, may we look inwardly before we go forward.

I’m sure many of you recognize the name Henry David Thoreau, and many of you know his works as a writer. According to a biography, Thoreau loved nature and tried to incorporate it into everything he did.

A quote by Thoreau serves double duty regarding nature and humanity: “A lake is the landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.” What a brilliant observation.

I ran across this quote recently, and it reminded me of a conversation I had with someone this summer. He talked about how people need to look at themselves in a mirror. The idea stuck with me so much I applied it to my everyday thinking and was inspired to look inwardly at myself.

Then, one day, I thought if this works for an individual, maybe it could work for a couple of groups who make important decisions for others; the U.S. Congress and the Illinois General Assembly. I say this in general, because there are many fine public servants who probably look in the mirror every day. There are also some who probably never look into a mirror. Maybe a mirror should be issued to each member when that individual takes the oath for public service.

My imagination expanded to make the mirror double-sided: a mirror with a side for people to look at themselves and when the mirror is turned around, the person sees other people. It would be like Romper Room’s Miss Nancy looking through her mirror, seeing the children watching her on TV and calling out their names. The children say, “She sees me, she called my name. I am important, and I must be a part of something great.”

How exciting, if Congress or the General Assembly could call our names and make us feel represented and important.

We know there is no such mirror, but we can look within ourselves without a mirror. Do you like who you see?

More importantly, does Congress or the Illinois General Assembly like who they see in the mirror?

Are we the people represented and feel important when decisions are being made for us?

Even nature looks out from its lakes and reflects, according to the writer and naturalist, Thoreau.

Vicki Kruse

Moro